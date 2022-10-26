We have firm handle of security- Lai Mohammed downplays U.S. terror alert

Mohammed fielded questions from State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He was reacting to a question on the security situation in Nigeria following an alert issued by the U.S and Uk to their citizens, warning against the spread of information that could destabilise the polity.

The minister had on Monday at Global Media and Information Literacy Week holding in Abuja, said that unregulated use of social media and other digital platforms was posing enormous challenges globally.

He had warned that there was an urgent need for every person to be equipped with the ability to critically evaluate and wisely use information at their disposal.

Mohammed told State House correspondents that U.S advisory to its citizens should not be taken out of context.

“On Sunday, there was travel advisory by both the U.S. and UK governments, but those advisories were issued to their citizens.

“The context in which I made my statement, I was very clear; currently hosting UNESCO Conference on Media and Information Literacy which is meant to equip people on how to differentiate between fake news and genuine news.

“And one of the things that we found out during the course is that people these days don’t even analyse a story before they either consume it or they share it.

“Of course, this so called travel advisory, as far as we are concerned as a government, we have in the last few months taken a firm handle of security.

“What I said the click bating which is you find a story which is not verified and you immediately share it, it will always cause panic; but I want to reassure both citizens, non-Nigerians living in this country that the security agencies are on top of this matter.’’

He acknowledged that terrorists would not stop trying to embarrass or intimidate government.

Mohammed said, however, that Nigeria was safe and there was no cause for alarm or panic as the security alert had already caused disruptions.

“Unfortunately, that travel advisory on Sunday, many schools were closed; shops were closed; travel plans were disrupted; we don’t need it.

“The security agencies, our soldiers, our policemen are working round the clock to curtail any terrorists attack.