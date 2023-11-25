ADVERTISEMENT
Nothing is Unreal: West Africa’s first hyper-realistic immersive experience comes to Lagos

Set to be held from the 1st to the 9th of December at SOL ONIRU, the experience promises a paradigm shift in how audiences perceive a surreal Lagos day, from dusk to dawn.

This installation invites participants to embark on a unique personal journey through a fusion of soothing visuals, ambient sounds, and interactive elements crafted in a serene space that draws visitors back to nature and stirs cherished childhood memories.

A team of exceptionally skilled creatives from across Africa came together to spearhead this groundbreaking venture.

The collaboration boasts the talents of Creative Director Mai Lasan; Director Dammy Twitch; Dancer Hermes Ileye; Art Director Anita Ashiru; Muralist and Sculptor The Flying Bushman; Digital Artists Gabriella Solanga & Papapdu; Composer and Sound Designer Claus Vega; Architect Kelechi Odu; Musician Lady Donli; and Lighting Technicians from Lightspeed Imaging.

Together, these creative luminaries form an extraordinary ensemble, pushing the boundaries as they seamlessly blend their expertise to produce an unparalleled sensory adventure.

Mai Lasan, Founder and Creative Director “Nothing is Unreal”, shares her vision:

“Nothing is Unrealinvites the guests to nurture their sense of wonder and allows them to be curious and explore a new yet familiar world through the fusion of technology, art, & culture.”

With the help of three connecting grand screens, participants are immersed in a hyper-realistic wonderland realm, encouraging deep heritage exploration, wonder, and introspection. They will be transported individually or in pairs to foster an exclusive and intimate experience in the captivating world of NiU.

Join us in shattering preconceptions and ushering in a new era of entertainment.

Tickets for "Nothing is Unreal" will be available online at www.nothingisunreal.com and SOL ONIRU from the 1st of December, 2023.

To join the conversation, follow @nothing_is_unreal and @mai_lasan on Instagram.

Supported by: Sol Oniru, Light Speed Imaging, AA Creatives, Whispering Angel, Public Ambition, Cececa Scents, AYKO Agency, Engage Space, and Blue House Studios

Mail Lasan is a colourist & curator from Berlin, Germany influenced by her multicultural and multi-ethnic background.

Mai has worked on global campaigns with leading brands such as Dior, Mercedes Benz, Gucci, Coca-Cola, BMW, Nike and more.

For press inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact: Public Ambition PR Katy@publicambition.com

+2349017384302

_---_

