The proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) better known as Shi’ite group and the Nigerian Police Force may clash again on Tuesday, September 9, 2019, as the group plan to observe its annual Ashura procession, Punch reports.

Ashura, usually referred to as the Day of Ashura is the tenth day of Muharam, the first month in the Islamic Calendar.

Shi’ite Muslims all over the world spend the day to mourn the death of the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, Husayn ibn Ali, who was killed in the battle of Karbala, a battle between his army and the army of the second Umayyad caliph Yazid I in Iraq, in October 10, 680 AD.

Despite the proscription of Shi’ite Muslim in Nigeria, the group has vowed and dared the police that it would observe the Ashura procession on Tuesday, September 9, 2019.

According to Punch, the Nigeria Police Force has also dared the group to march and see what they (the police) would do.

Recall that recently, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu ordered that all Shi’ite leaders across the country be arrested.

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu recently ordered that all IMN leaders in Nigeria be arrested. [Facebook/Nigeria Police Force]

Pulse reported that Adamu also directed a team of special police to immediately dismantle all IMN structures in the country, saying he would not allow the Shi’ite members to violate the proscription of their organization by the court.

But according to Punch, one of the respected IMN members, whose name was not disclosed has said that the group will troop out en mass from cities and villages across the 19 states in the north including Abuja to mark the upcoming Tenth Day of Ashura in memory of Imam Husayn.

Confirming the source’s statement, Ibrahim Musa, IMN spokesperson said some members of the organization had already commenced the morning procession.

He added that no arrest has been made so far.

Musa also said that despite the arrest order, IMN leaders and members have no plan to leave Nigeria or seek asylum. He said their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has demonstrated his love for Nigeria, and they are all ready to die in Nigeria.

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky is the leader of the Shi'ite group in Nigeria. He has been in detention since 2015 when his followers clashed with the Nigeria Army. (Vanguard)

He said, “To date, there have been no arrests since we started the Ashura mourning procession in various cities and villages.

“We will join our Shia brothers worldwide in commemorating the killing of the Prophet’s grandson, Imam Husayn on the tenth of Muharram (Tuesday).

“Our leader, Sheikh Zakzaky, has demonstrated our love for our country. We would rather die here than leave since we are not criminals. Our procession will hold on Tuesday in Abuja and major cities in the North, Insha Allah.”

Asked what the IMN would do if the police confront them, he said, “Ours is a peaceful religious procession, that is why our women and children join us. So, if there is any confrontation, it is the government that may cause it, not us.

“We are ready to sacrifice our lives just as Imam Husayn did in Karbala. We are not going to war, we are going on a mourning procession which is a universal event on that day.”

When asked to react to Shi’ites insistence to observe their annual procession, Police spokesperson, DCP Frank Mba refused to disclose the action the police would take, Punch reports.

He said, “What do you want me to say? Let them (Shi’ites) carry out their procession first, then you would see what the police would do.”

Recall that on July 30, 2019, the Federal Government proscribed the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, (IMN) and also declared the group a terrorist organization.

The proscription was announced four days after the group clashed with the police to protest and demand the arrest of its leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat El-Zakzaky.

The protest led to the death of a Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Umar Usman, and a corps member serving as a reporter for Channels TV, Precious Owolabi.