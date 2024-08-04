We're ready for dialogue - Protest organisers respond to Tinubu's request

The spokesman of the coalition, Declan Ihekaire, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that protesters and activists were ready for ‘genuine’ dialogue with the President.

According to him, activists and most protesters are not interested in destroying the country but in the well-being and survival of the masses, being affected by economic challenges.

“Nobody wants his or her country to fail, fall and falter. No activist wants his or her country to be destroyed.

“That is not the goal. That’s why protests in Lagos have been peaceful and well-coordinated.

“So, if he (the President) wants to meet us, we are ready, no doubt. If he calls today, we will respect him and honour him as our father,” Ihekaire said.

He said all that Nigerians wanted were urgent steps to address the issue of inflation and the rising cost of living

Ihekaire said that the President’s promise to address the concerns of Nigerians around the rising cost of living proved that the protest had achieved its goal.

He decried forces who tried hard to silence the voices of the people from being heard.

According to him, the fact that protesters have made the President speak indicates that their voices are not negligible.

“We were just few that engaged him (the President) through this protest, and we have made him come out to speak. It means the protesters have achieved a lot,” he said.

He urged the political class to always learn from the past and listen to the people always, saying the Nigerian people were facing challenges.

Speaking further on the president’s call for dialogue, the activist said that protesters would be ready to tell the political class the truth about the challenges facing ordinary people.

“We are not faceless. We are ready to tell him (Tinubu) the truth face to face.

“The government knows how to get in touch with leaders of the protest in each state because we have been interfacing with, and engaging security agents at protest venues.

“He (Tinubu) is our father, there is no doubt about it, we must listen to him and he must listen to his children too.

“Our cause is genuine. Let him invite us, we will tell him the bitter truth,” he said.

He, however, urged the President to be mindful that people were trying to use the protest for pecuniary gains.

NAN reports that the President in his broadcast on Sunday on the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest reiterated his government’s commitment to addressing the concerns raised by citizens.

The President enjoined the protesters and the organisers to suspend further protests and create room for dialogue, which he said he had always acceded to, at the slightest opportunity.

NAN reports that the protest, which started on Thursday, crippled socio-economic activities across states as motor parks, shops, malls, markets and roads were deserted.

The first day of the protest recorded violence and looting in some states like Niger, Kaduna, Jigawa, and Abuja among others.