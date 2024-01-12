We're proud of our judiciary - Kano residents celebrate Supreme Court verdict

A panel of Justices of the Supreme Court led by Justice Inyang Okoro on Friday unanimously departed from the concurrent decisions of the two lower courts sacking Yusuf to uphold his victory in the March 2023 governorship election.

In a unanimous judgment, Okoro said that the court had set aside the decisions of the Court of Appeal on the two prime issues on which it anchored its decision to sack Yusuf as governor.

A resident of Tarauni, Alhaji Hussaini Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the judgment delivered by the supreme court justices was commendable and a plus for the Nigerian judiciary.

ADVERTISEMENT

”I am very proud of our judiciary as it has demonstrated that it remains the last hope of the common man,” he said.

Also, Alhaji Musa Ishayaku of Ahmadu Bello way in Kano, said that the supreme court verdict had restored the hope of ordinary Nigerians in the judiciary.

”I’ve every reason to thank God and to appreciate our judiciary for standing by the truth and for not yielding to any influence, it shows that we can still be proud of our judiciary in this country,” Ishaku said.

Another resident, Hajiya Rakiya Musa of Hotoro Quarters said: “The Glory of the victory of this election petition is to God Almighty, I want to thank the legal team that has represented Gov. Yusuf for a job well-done.”

Musa Abu, a resident of Hadejia road, enjoined the governor to put the legal distractions behind and focus on selfless approach to governance in the interest of every resident of the state, irrespective of party affiliations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My advice to Gov. Yusuf is that this has ended now, let him carry everybody on board to move Kano State to greater heights, let us work together for the upliftment of Kano State.

”I don’t doubt his love for the state, he has served the state diligently, let him move on, let us work together and work for this state.”

Abu also commended the justices of the supreme court for “a sound and faultless” judgment on the Kano state governorship election petition.

According to Isyaku Mohammed, another resident, the supreme court has saved the state from violence.

“If the decision had gone not in favour of Abba, even the security agencies may not be able to contain the situation, but with what you are seeing now, there is relief all over, residents are spontaneously coming out to celebrate and tension and violence have been averted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In markets initially closed in the early hours of the day, like the Rimi and Kantin Kwari markets, people have started opening their shops and places of business,” he said.

The Police had earlier warned against wild celebrations that could lead to loss of lives and property.