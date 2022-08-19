We’re lucky it was Buhari's convoy that was attacked - Yahaya Bello

Bello made the statement on Friday, August 19, 2022, while responding to questions on insecurity on Channels Television Sunrise Daily Breakfast Show.

Answer to the question came when one of the anchors asked him that, "This is the first time in the history of the country that a President's advance team convoy and the Presidential Guards Brigade would be attacked, does it speak well of the security situation in the country?"

"In other countries, presidents are gun-down and killed. This is not the first time it is happening around the world. We must not blame the President for everything. He is doing his best", Bello replied.

It would be recalled that Nigeria's President's advance convoy was ambushed and attacked on Tuesday July 6, 2022, in his home State Katsina.

The attack happened in Dutsinma, about 152 kilometres from Buhari’s hometown of Daura.

Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, had said the convoy included an advanced team of security guards, protocol, and journalists.

Shehu had said in a statement that the attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police, and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

Also recall that Pulse had reported how the troops of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army Presidential Guards Brigade, who are responsible for the security of the Nigerian President were ambushed around the Bwari Area Council of Abuja by terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram members.

The incident, which took place, Friday night July 26, 2022, around the Bwari Area Council of Abuja, left three soldiers wounded and eight personnel killed, Pulse can confirm.

Two of the slain personnel were officers, including a captain and lieutenant, while the remaining were soldiers.

The Kogi State Governor had mourned the indigenes of the State who died in the attack.

Bello had in a statement commiserated with the Nigerian Army and immediate families of the deceased.