RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We’re lucky it was Buhari's convoy that was attacked - Yahaya Bello

Kingsley Chukwuka

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has said Nigerians are lucky that it was the nation's President, Mohammadu Buhari's convoy that was attacked and not the President.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. (Daily Post)
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. (Daily Post)

While acknowledging that it was unfortunate for the President's convoy to be attacked, the Kogi State Governor said if it were to be in other countries, the terrorists would have succeeded in killing the President.

Bello made the statement on Friday, August 19, 2022, while responding to questions on insecurity on Channels Television Sunrise Daily Breakfast Show.

Answer to the question came when one of the anchors asked him that, "This is the first time in the history of the country that a President's advance team convoy and the Presidential Guards Brigade would be attacked, does it speak well of the security situation in the country?"

"In other countries, presidents are gun-down and killed. This is not the first time it is happening around the world. We must not blame the President for everything. He is doing his best", Bello replied.

It would be recalled that Nigeria's President's advance convoy was ambushed and attacked on Tuesday July 6, 2022, in his home State Katsina.

The attack happened in Dutsinma, about 152 kilometres from Buhari’s hometown of Daura.

Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, had said the convoy included an advanced team of security guards, protocol, and journalists.

Shehu had said in a statement that the attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police, and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

Also recall that Pulse had reported how the troops of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army Presidential Guards Brigade, who are responsible for the security of the Nigerian President were ambushed around the Bwari Area Council of Abuja by terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram members.

The incident, which took place, Friday night July 26, 2022, around the Bwari Area Council of Abuja, left three soldiers wounded and eight personnel killed, Pulse can confirm.

Two of the slain personnel were officers, including a captain and lieutenant, while the remaining were soldiers.

The Kogi State Governor had mourned the indigenes of the State who died in the attack.

Bello had in a statement commiserated with the Nigerian Army and immediate families of the deceased.

While condemning the dastardly act, Governor Bello had urged authorities to bring the perpetrators to book.

Kingsley Chukwuka
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

If I have one conversation with terrorists, I'll invade their hideout - Yahaya Bello

If I have one conversation with terrorists, I'll invade their hideout - Yahaya Bello

Properties of Atiku’s allies sealed off in Port Harcourt

Properties of Atiku’s allies sealed off in Port Harcourt

We’re lucky it was Buhari's convoy that was attacked - Yahaya Bello

We’re lucky it was Buhari's convoy that was attacked - Yahaya Bello

NBC revokes licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other broadcast stations

NBC revokes licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other broadcast stations

Court sets date to hear Bola Tinubu certificate forgery suit

Court sets date to hear Bola Tinubu certificate forgery suit

Buhari govt awards Tompolo multi-billion pipeline protection contract

Buhari govt awards Tompolo multi-billion pipeline protection contract

LASU lecturer, Jide Jimoh becomes Professor of Journalism

LASU lecturer, Jide Jimoh becomes Professor of Journalism

Former PDP guber candidate dumps party to support Peter Obi

Former PDP guber candidate dumps party to support Peter Obi

We need to consult an oracle for anti-corruption in Nigeria – Reps member

We need to consult an oracle for anti-corruption in Nigeria – Reps member

Trending

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Breaking: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout. [nigeriaelectricityhub]

BREAKING: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout

Chris Ngige.

Blackout: Ngige holds emergency meeting with electricity workers