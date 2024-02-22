ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians calling for coup d’état are unpatriotic, we're happy under democracy - CDS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The military chief stated that the government had initiated actionable measures to address the array of challenges facing Nigerians.

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]
Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

Musa gave said this during his operational visit and inauguration of facilities at Headquarters 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

He emphasised that the country’s democracy was achieved through great efforts, saying calls for a military intervention by some Nigerians were unpatriotic.

“People making such calls for a military takeover do not love Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to make it clear that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is here to protect democracy.

“We all want democracy; we do better during democracy, and so, the armed forces will continue to support democracy,” he said.

According to him, those advocating a coup d’état are adversaries, who do not have the country’s best interests at heart.

Anybody calling for anything other than democracy is evil and does not wish us well.

“We can see that with democracy a lot of things are happening in Nigeria. Yes, we are going through a trying period, but in life, nothing is 100%.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everybody (country) went through trying periods, and it is what you do with them (that matters),” he added.

The military chief stated that the government had initiated actionable measures to address the array of challenges facing Nigerians. He emphasised that instead of calling for a military takeover, all citizens should rally behind the government to resolve the present circumstances.

It is when you go through difficulties, and you come out of it better, that you will truly appreciate what it is to build a nation.

“The country is going through its trying period, but I can assure Nigerians that the situation will get better.

“All we need is to unite and work together to defeat enemies of the government and country, those who do not want us to succeed,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musa pledged the military’s loyalty to the government, adding the armed forces would preserve peace and order in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What will happen to local producers if FG opens borders for cement importation?

What will happen to local producers if FG opens borders for cement importation?

Niger Deputy Governor, Garba congratulates Governor Bago at 50

Niger Deputy Governor, Garba congratulates Governor Bago at 50

Nigerians calling for coup d’état are unpatriotic, we're happy under democracy - CDS

Nigerians calling for coup d’état are unpatriotic, we're happy under democracy - CDS

Wike increased feeding allowances due to high food costs - FCTA denies fee hike in public schools

Wike increased feeding allowances due to high food costs - FCTA denies fee hike in public schools

NCDC records 411 cases, 72 deaths of Lassa fever in 21 States within 6 weeks

NCDC records 411 cases, 72 deaths of Lassa fever in 21 States within 6 weeks

Court overturns suspension of Kwankwaso, reinstates him as NNPP national leader

Court overturns suspension of Kwankwaso, reinstates him as NNPP national leader

'What a stupid son of a bitch' - Biden slams Putin during California election rally

'What a stupid son of a bitch' - Biden slams Putin during California election rally

NYSC DG warns corps members not to travel anyhow to avoid accidents, kidnap

NYSC DG warns corps members not to travel anyhow to avoid accidents, kidnap

National Assembly is amending Nigeria's 1999 constitution again

National Assembly is amending Nigeria's 1999 constitution again

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PPRO, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko [Punch]

Police inspector dismissed in Rivers for kidnapping and $3,000 extortion

House of Reps Committee to sanction MDAs over violation of Treasury Single Account [Punch]

House of Reps committee to sanction MDAs over violation of Treasury Single Account

Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata [Daily Trust]

Nothing is working, citizens are unhappy, parliamentary system will make Nigeria great - Dantata

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe Govt trains magistrates, judicial officials on small claims matters