We're also feeling the hardship in Nigeria – Oil, gas workers lament

News Agency Of Nigeria

The oil worker urged the Federal Government and industry leaders to take decisive action to prevent the country from falling into further decline.

The group pointed out that the prices of staple foods and other essential items have risen beyond the reach of the average and poorer segments of the population.

Speaking at the group’s three-day 20th annual prayer conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Sola Idowu, President of PICFI, told journalists that oil and gas workers were also affected by the rising costs.

He dismissed the assumption that such workers were immune to economic challenges due to their high salaries.

“The economic challenges are affecting everyone, including those working in the oil and gas industry.

“More people now relying on us (oil and gas workers) to survive the hardship, meaning that our monthly salary is no longer sufficient to manage our households,” he explained.

Idowu highlighted that PICFI, an interdenominational Christian organisation made up of Christians working in both the international and local oil and gas sectors, organised prayer sessions to seek divine assistance.

“We are gathered here to seek God’s help for the oil and gas industry, the companies we work for, and for the overall good of the country.

“The current situation in Nigeria is a serious concern, and as stakeholders, we have come together to pray, recognising that the challenges facing our country are not ordinary.

“We are praying because, without divine intervention, the situation in Nigeria could collapse,” he added.



Collins Edebiri, Chairman of PICFI’s Board of Trustees, acknowledged that many Nigerians have lost faith in the power of prayer to address the country’s problems.

Nevertheless, he argued that seeking God’s guidance remained the only way to raise leaders capable of transforming Nigeria’s fortunes.

“If prayer didn’t work, Nigeria would have collapsed by now. We believe that what God has promised for this great country will come to pass,” Edebiri expressed confidence.

He further stated that for Nigeria to achieve true greatness, its citizens must unite in righteousness and reject the vices that have hindered the country’s progress.

“Oil and gas remain the cornerstone of the economy, and the recent increase in petrol prices is unfortunately contributing to further hardship of the people.

“The government and citizens must work together, in righteousness, to contribute towards making this country great,” he advocated.

Osundu Opara, Chairman of the group’s Advocacy Committee, highlighted the conference’s theme, ‘ Men at the Gate,’ which focuses on promoting integrity, honesty, and courage among Nigerians.

He called on the populace to unite in the fight against corruption and to foster Godliness within families, workplaces, and positions of authority.

“By doing this, we will restore glory to this country and the oil and gas industry,” he concluded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group’s membership includes Shell, Chevron, ExxonMobile, Total Energies, Agip, NNPCL, Oando, NLNG, Seplat, Petroleum Training Institute, and Warri Refinery Petrochemical, among others.

