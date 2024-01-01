We’ll revive entrepreneurial spirit to boost Akwa Ibom economy in 2024 - Gov Eno

Eno said this in his 2024 new year broadcast to Akwa Ibom people in Uyo on Monday. The governor said his administration remained committed to supporting indigenous entrepreneurs to bring wealth and development closer to the people.

“We are determined to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit in our people and this vision is being championed by the Ibom Leadership and Entrepreneurial Centre (Ibom-LED).

“So far, we have successfully hosted the maiden Edition of the Made in Akwa Ibom Trade Fair, where the 400 registered attendees were given a grant of N500, 000 each to progress their businesses.

“We have also set up and commissioned the Ibom-LED Tailoring & Shoe making Hub among other great things the centre is doing.

“In line with our commitment to support our indigenous entrepreneurs.

“We have ensured that all contracts for the production of school uniforms and shoes for our pupils and uniform and boots for the men of the Ibom Community Watch are handled by our youths at the Shoe and Fabric Hub housed at the Ibom – LED Centre.

“I call on all of you to avail yourself of the programmes initiated by the centre,” Eno said.

Eno said that in 2024, the state’s tourism sector would continue to be given adequate attention to boost its internally generated revenue. He added that plans were underway to establish a park to provide recreation for the children, especially during holidays.

“The tourism sector will continue to receive a major boost in our administration.

“We have constructed a 20-thousand seater amphitheatre which was used in the recently concluded Christmas Carol and will be used for other cultural, social and even religious events in the state.

“We will establish a theme park at the Unity park to provide leisure services for our children.

“We will also revamp our tourist sites such as the Lord Lugard’s Amalgamation House, The Bridge of No Return, and the Women War Museum, among others.

“We have concluded plans to build a Centre for the Elderly Citizens in our state. This centre will house a hospital, library, supermarkets and other facilities for the use of our elders.

“I believe that we should take care of our elders while they still live and appreciate them for their huge contributions toward the development of our state,” he stated.

Eno added that in 2024, his administration would build an international Market in Ikot Ekpene to boost economic activities and reduce the stress of young entrepreneurs travelling outside the state looking for raw materials.