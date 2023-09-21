ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We’ll reshape hospitality industry, tourism in Abia - Otti

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor added that the rebuilding agenda of the govt was focused on achievement of even distribution of socioeconomic development.

Dr. Alex Otti, Governor of Abia State [Credit: Daily Post]
Dr. Alex Otti, Governor of Abia State [Credit: Daily Post]

Recommended articles

Otti said this on Thursday during a meeting with members of Nigeria Hotel Association and Hotel Proprietors Association in Umuahia. The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr Caleb Ajagba, said that he was desirous to develop and strengthen the hospitality industry as well as tourism sector to meet global standards.

He said that the rebuilding agenda of the government was focused on achievement of even distribution of socioeconomic development and added that the hotel owners had a vital role to play in this regard.

“We are here to kick start what would be an enduring legacy in terms of reshaping the perception of stakeholders in the hospitality industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also looking at creative ways to move the hospitality industry, and one of the take away we are looking at, is building partnership with stakeholders.

“Government cannot do everything, however, government will create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, but it is the responsibility of entrepreneurs to drive the process to boost wealth creation,” he said.

Otti said that the government would create channels that would enhance the visibility of Abia’s hospitality industry on the digital space, and further drive the hospitality businesses to deliver world class services.

The Commissioner for Digital Economy, Dr Matthew Ekwuruibe, urged stakeholders in the hospitality industry to align with government’s rebuilding agenda.

Ekwuruibe said that plans were underway to build a website for hotels listing and booking , as well as connecting the hotels to Google Map, and added that the website would contain information about tourism centres in Abia.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the use of digital technology to reinvent the hospitality industry had a lot of benefits such as increased visibility, enhanced ease of doing business, among others. Also, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, said that the hospitality industry played a central role in improving the economy of any state.

Kanu said that “the hospitality industry is central to any government that is interested in growing its economy.

“The relationship between government and the hotel owners is a relationship that needs to grow into a partnership to transform the hospitality industry,”

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kazie Uko, described the meeting as a deliberate effort by the government to transform the hospitality industry in the state. Uko said that the engagement between the government and stakeholders had created a viable opportunity to address the issues inhibiting the growth of the industry in the state.

Furthermore, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Tourism and Entertainment, Martins Justice, described the hospitality industry as the bedrock of the tourism sector. Justice said that the government was working to build a hospitality industry that would meet the demands of the 21st Century as well as develop the tourism sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the National Treasurer of Nigeria Hotel Association, Charles Ezeala, called on the state government to create an enabling environment for hotel businesses to thrive. Ezeala said that the government had a great role to play in assisting hotel businesses to thrive, for the hospitality industry to be transformed.

Also, Nnanna Ngwakwe, a member of Hotel Proprietors Association, Aba branch, said that insecurity, poor power supply and bad roads were the bane of hotel businesses in Abia and added that this was affecting the growth of the hospitality industry in the state.

Ngwakwe called for the urgent intervention of the state government in addressing the challenges threatening the advancement of the industry in Abia.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDDC initiates plan for job creation in oil producing region

NDDC initiates plan for job creation in oil producing region

Abba Yusuf rejects tribunal judgement, heads to appeal court

Abba Yusuf rejects tribunal judgement, heads to appeal court

Ogun Govt establish special court to try cult-related cases

Ogun Govt establish special court to try cult-related cases

NUJ calls for thorough investigation into death of Zamfara VON reporter

NUJ calls for thorough investigation into death of Zamfara VON reporter

We’ll reshape hospitality industry, tourism in Abia - Otti

We’ll reshape hospitality industry, tourism in Abia - Otti

LUTH denies allegation of late doctor working 72-hour call duty

LUTH denies allegation of late doctor working 72-hour call duty

It’s a miscarriage of judgement — Gov Yusuf rejects Kano tribunal verdict

It’s a miscarriage of judgement — Gov Yusuf rejects Kano tribunal verdict

Peter Obi urged Nigerian leaders to embrace ethical leadership

Peter Obi urged Nigerian leaders to embrace ethical leadership

Oyo speaker, commissioner join protesters to demand justice for Mohbad

Oyo speaker, commissioner join protesters to demand justice for Mohbad

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police