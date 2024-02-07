ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Govt can't fund education alone, we'll leverage alumni associations for development - Gov Adeleke

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor stated that the state government would create a standing government alumni partnership board at all levels of education.

Gov Ademola Adeleke [PeoplesGazette]
Gov Ademola Adeleke [PeoplesGazette]

Recommended articles

Adeleke said this in Osogbo on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to his office by the Old Students Association of Ilesa Grammar School, as part of activities for its 90th Anniversary.

The governor said that Non-Governmental Organisations were critical partners in school development.

Your school has produced so many dignitaries and top professionals. Your alumni are top leaders in the private and public sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In my government, your school has a significant presence within the State Executive Council.

“I must also commend your contributions to the growth of your alma mater. Public-private partnership is a major tool for society development.

"As the government has limited funding capacity, non-governmental groups become a critical partner in school development,” he said.

Adeleke, however, said that the state government would create a standing government alumni partnership board at all levels of education.

He said the board would exist at local and state levels with a focus on harnessing developmental support from governmental and non-governmental sources for the development of the schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

We must capitalise on the rich antecedents of our alumni associations to develop our education system.

“The Partnership Board when in place, will focus on project development, learning equipment, training support and welfare issues for the school community”, he stated.

Earlier, Dr Wale Bolorunduro, the Chairman of the anniversary committee, said that the association had spent over ₦1 billion on more than 90 intervention projects in the school. Bolorunduro said that ₦500 million was spent on physical infrastructures by members of the association.

We have had serious interventions by old students to return the Omoluabi ethos that bind us together, through various interventions since the school’s name and premises were returned for the objective of producing giants,” he added.

He said that the association would continue to do its best to uplift the school to the desired standard in reproducing great legends such as Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, retired Justice Alfa Belgore, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, among others, who were members of the association,” he added.

Bolorunduro said that the association would confer an award of Most Benevolent Leader in Nigeria on the governor at its grand finale on Saturday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Delta assembly issues 24-hour ultimatum to polytechnic management over staff's demotion reversal

Delta assembly issues 24-hour ultimatum to polytechnic management over staff's demotion reversal

Katsina board urges intending pilgrims to complete payments ahead of Hajj by Feb 12

Katsina board urges intending pilgrims to complete payments ahead of Hajj by Feb 12

Govt can't fund education alone, we'll leverage alumni associations for development - Gov Adeleke

Govt can't fund education alone, we'll leverage alumni associations for development - Gov Adeleke

INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns

INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns

Obi, Tambuwal, Attah advocate increased powers for State governors amid insecurity

Obi, Tambuwal, Attah advocate increased powers for State governors amid insecurity

3 weeks after Ibadan explosion, government yet to hold anyone accountable

3 weeks after Ibadan explosion, government yet to hold anyone accountable

Nigeria, Angola collaborate to enhance water supply, electricity generation

Nigeria, Angola collaborate to enhance water supply, electricity generation

Suspended UNICAL dean sent ₦3k to me after forced sexual act, student testifies

Suspended UNICAL dean sent ₦3k to me after forced sexual act, student testifies

It’s a normal thing  — PDP tells APC to stop complaining about protests sponsors

It’s a normal thing  — PDP tells APC to stop complaining about protests sponsors

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Tinubu actively addressing Nigeria's challenges - Onanuga [Presidency]

Tinubu actively addressing Nigeria's challenges - Onanuga says amid Atiku's criticisms