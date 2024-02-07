Govt can't fund education alone, we'll leverage alumni associations for development - Gov Adeleke

Adeleke said this in Osogbo on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to his office by the Old Students Association of Ilesa Grammar School, as part of activities for its 90th Anniversary.

The governor said that Non-Governmental Organisations were critical partners in school development.

“Your school has produced so many dignitaries and top professionals. Your alumni are top leaders in the private and public sectors.

“In my government, your school has a significant presence within the State Executive Council.

“I must also commend your contributions to the growth of your alma mater. Public-private partnership is a major tool for society development.

"As the government has limited funding capacity, non-governmental groups become a critical partner in school development,” he said.

Adeleke, however, said that the state government would create a standing government alumni partnership board at all levels of education.

He said the board would exist at local and state levels with a focus on harnessing developmental support from governmental and non-governmental sources for the development of the schools.

“We must capitalise on the rich antecedents of our alumni associations to develop our education system.

“The Partnership Board when in place, will focus on project development, learning equipment, training support and welfare issues for the school community”, he stated.

Earlier, Dr Wale Bolorunduro, the Chairman of the anniversary committee, said that the association had spent over ₦1 billion on more than 90 intervention projects in the school. Bolorunduro said that ₦500 million was spent on physical infrastructures by members of the association.

“We have had serious interventions by old students to return the Omoluabi ethos that bind us together, through various interventions since the school’s name and premises were returned for the objective of producing giants,” he added.

He said that the association would continue to do its best to uplift the school to the desired standard in reproducing great legends such as Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“Also, retired Justice Alfa Belgore, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, among others, who were members of the association,” he added.