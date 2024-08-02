ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We’ll curb attempts to import miscreants into Kebbi - Governor Idris

News Agency Of Nigeria

The broadcast is sequel to the protests that took place in some local government areas of the state that allegedly led to the destruction of public property.

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State [Twitter:@KBStGovt]
Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State [Twitter:@KBStGovt]

Recommended articles

Idris gave the warning in a broadcast to the people of the state on Friday in reaction to the first-day protest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the broadcast was a sequel to the protests that took place in some local government areas of the state that allegedly led to the destruction of public property.

The governor said: “Information available to us states that some people are trying to import miscreants from other places into Kebbi to cause mayhem, especially in Birnin Kebbi, Argungu, Jega, Yauri and Zuru town.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whosoever knows people of Kebbi knows that they are people that always respect the laws of the land and protest in not in our character, but some people want to import it by force to achieve their personal aggrandisement.”

Idris, however, said that as a responsible government, they would not allow people who didn’t have the interest of the people at heart to use the protests for vandalism of public utilities, people’s shops and other property.

“Available information at hand states that some people want to go to waterboard to perfect their vandalism mission but it baffles me to hear that they are targeting waterboard, what do they want at a place that serves the public?

“This is a clear indication that some bad elements want to use the protests to undermine the peace the people of Kebbi are enjoying,” the governor decried.

Idris appealed to the protesters to see reason in keeping the state in peace and shelve the protests in the interest of peace and progress of Kebbi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you destroy public utilities, it belong to Kebbi people, if destroy people’s shop and steal their property, it’s the same Kebbi people that will suffer,” the governor said.

He, however, said his government was doing everything possible to address the plights of the Kebbi people, adding; “Therefore, we want to plead with the organisers to see reason in putting an end to it, they only know the beginning but they won’t know its end.

“If you have a good motive behind the protest, some people may have ill motive and anything destroyed in the cause of the protest in Kebbi is to the disadvantage of Kebbi people.”

He added that credible information available to the government revealed that the protesters would also destroy the solar-street lights, lamenting, "of what benefit would that be to them?”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We’ll curb attempts to import miscreants into Kebbi - Governor Idris

We’ll curb attempts to import miscreants into Kebbi - Governor Idris

Is WhatsApp about to leave Nigeria? FG agency responds

Is WhatsApp about to leave Nigeria? FG agency responds

Governor Namadi imposes 24-hour curfew after nationwide protest violence

Governor Namadi imposes 24-hour curfew after nationwide protest violence

IED blast kills 1, injures 11 during protest in Borno State

IED blast kills 1, injures 11 during protest in Borno State

Parents cry out for youths to end nationwide protest, despite ongoing hardship

Parents cry out for youths to end nationwide protest, despite ongoing hardship

UNICEF, Niger mobilise 1,800 women for world record in exclusive breastfeeding

UNICEF, Niger mobilise 1,800 women for world record in exclusive breastfeeding

Otedola voices support for Tinubu administration's key banking sector reforms

Otedola voices support for Tinubu administration's key banking sector reforms

Nigerians are sore losers —  Dapo Abiodun berates protesters

Nigerians are sore losers —  Dapo Abiodun berates protesters

Carry out your protest according to rule of law - Wike urges FCT residents

Carry out your protest according to rule of law - Wike urges FCT residents

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Ibrahim.

Minister of Youth wants Nigerians to shun nationwide protests and embrace peace

KASU lecturers threaten 2-week warning strike over welfare concerns [Daily Nigerian]

KASU lecturers to protest for 2 weeks over 5 months' unpaid salaries in 2022

Over 733 million people faced biting hunger in 2023

Over 733 million people faced biting hunger last year - Africa most affected

FG pays 600,000 households in 1 week as cash transfer scheme resumes [Vanguard]

FG pays 600,000 households in 1 week as cash transfer scheme resumes