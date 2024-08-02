We’ll curb attempts to import miscreants into Kebbi - Governor Idris

Idris gave the warning in a broadcast to the people of the state on Friday in reaction to the first-day protest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the broadcast was a sequel to the protests that took place in some local government areas of the state that allegedly led to the destruction of public property.

The governor said: “Information available to us states that some people are trying to import miscreants from other places into Kebbi to cause mayhem, especially in Birnin Kebbi, Argungu, Jega, Yauri and Zuru town.

“Whosoever knows people of Kebbi knows that they are people that always respect the laws of the land and protest in not in our character, but some people want to import it by force to achieve their personal aggrandisement.”

Idris, however, said that as a responsible government, they would not allow people who didn’t have the interest of the people at heart to use the protests for vandalism of public utilities, people’s shops and other property.

“Available information at hand states that some people want to go to waterboard to perfect their vandalism mission but it baffles me to hear that they are targeting waterboard, what do they want at a place that serves the public?

“This is a clear indication that some bad elements want to use the protests to undermine the peace the people of Kebbi are enjoying,” the governor decried.

Idris appealed to the protesters to see reason in keeping the state in peace and shelve the protests in the interest of peace and progress of Kebbi.

“If you destroy public utilities, it belong to Kebbi people, if destroy people’s shop and steal their property, it’s the same Kebbi people that will suffer,” the governor said.

He, however, said his government was doing everything possible to address the plights of the Kebbi people, adding; “Therefore, we want to plead with the organisers to see reason in putting an end to it, they only know the beginning but they won’t know its end.

“If you have a good motive behind the protest, some people may have ill motive and anything destroyed in the cause of the protest in Kebbi is to the disadvantage of Kebbi people.”