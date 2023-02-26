ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We will crush attempts to cause post-election trouble in Lagos - Police

Nurudeen Shotayo

Police said intelligence reports at their disposal suggested that some people were planning to cause post-election violence in Lagos State.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This comes as insinuations continue to swirl around, especially on social media, over the possibility of a post-election crisis in the state by some elements who may want to express their dissatisfaction through a violent means.

Reacting to the threat, the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police were aware of the plans to wreak havoc in the aftermath of the election.

He noted that intelligence reports available to the force confirmed the suspicion, adding that the police election security architecture was still active and would be deployed to deal with the planned insurrection.

Hundeyin, who stated these in a post on his Twitter page on Sunday, February 25, 2023, also appealed to Lagosians to remain law-abiding as the police are adequately prepared to maintain law and order in the state.

Hundeyin's tweet read: "Available intel suggests some people have concluded plans to foment trouble & wreak havoc. Kindly note that such attempts would be crushed decisively. Our election security architecture has not been drawn down. Anarchy will not be allowed! Remain law-abiding. Be guided!"

Pulse reports that pockets of violence were recorded in some areas in the state on Saturday as thugs attacked voters who had come out to cast their votes.

However, security operatives including police, soldiers, and NSCDC officials were quickly sent to the affected place to restore normalcy.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi: LP accuses Wike of using 'soldiers and police' to rig election

Peter Obi: LP accuses Wike of using 'soldiers and police' to rig election

We will crush attempts to cause post-election trouble in Lagos - Police

We will crush attempts to cause post-election trouble in Lagos - Police

PDP wins Kankia/Kusada/Ingawa Federal Constituency of Katsina State

PDP wins Kankia/Kusada/Ingawa Federal Constituency of Katsina State

PDP wins Chanchaga Federal Constituency election in Niger

PDP wins Chanchaga Federal Constituency election in Niger

Bamidele emerges winner of Ekiti Central Senatorial election

Bamidele emerges winner of Ekiti Central Senatorial election

Lagos APC Rep., Raji wins 3rd term in Epe

Lagos APC Rep., Raji wins 3rd term in Epe

Senate spokesperson, Bashiru loses senatorial seat

Senate spokesperson, Bashiru loses senatorial seat

Oba of Benin warns against election violence

Oba of Benin warns against election violence

Form EC8A and other result sheets INEC uses to record votes

Form EC8A and other result sheets INEC uses to record votes

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates.

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates

Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign rally. (PG)

How Oyibo Chukwu, LP candidate in Enugu was killed and burnt 2 days to election

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

Aisha Buhari posts fake news about old naira notes

Simon Ekpa.

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections