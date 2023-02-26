We will crush attempts to cause post-election trouble in Lagos - Police

This comes as insinuations continue to swirl around, especially on social media, over the possibility of a post-election crisis in the state by some elements who may want to express their dissatisfaction through a violent means.

Reacting to the threat, the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police were aware of the plans to wreak havoc in the aftermath of the election.

He noted that intelligence reports available to the force confirmed the suspicion, adding that the police election security architecture was still active and would be deployed to deal with the planned insurrection.

Hundeyin, who stated these in a post on his Twitter page on Sunday, February 25, 2023, also appealed to Lagosians to remain law-abiding as the police are adequately prepared to maintain law and order in the state.

Hundeyin's tweet read: "Available intel suggests some people have concluded plans to foment trouble & wreak havoc. Kindly note that such attempts would be crushed decisively. Our election security architecture has not been drawn down. Anarchy will not be allowed! Remain law-abiding. Be guided!"

Pulse reports that pockets of violence were recorded in some areas in the state on Saturday as thugs attacked voters who had come out to cast their votes.