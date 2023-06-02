I will prioritise welfare, security of Nigerians, says Tinubu

He also assured that a better national minimum wage would be worked out to reflect the realities of the times.

The president made this known at a meeting with the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), led by its chairman, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo, at the State House on Friday in Abuja.

Tinubu said that the federal and states government would work together on the minimum wage review.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We need to do some arithmetic and soul searching on the minimum wage.

“We will have to take a look at that together, and the revenue. We must strengthen the source and application of our revenue.’’

Tinubu urged the governors to seize the opportunity of being chosen among millions of citizens in their states to make a difference in the lives of the people.

“This meeting is not strange to me, and the content of the meeting is so valuable. The camaraderie is very stimulating. This is about the Nigerian project, not Bola Tinubu,’’ he said.

The President also said that the multiple exchange rates would be streamlined, noting that governance was a continuum.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have inherited the assets and liabilities of my predecessor.

“As progressives and thinkers under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC), you have a role to play in educating our people and making sure we manage ourselves,’’ the President said.

He lauded the APC feat of having a majority in the National Assembly and some Houses of Assembly, saying ‘’it will make it easier to develop policies that will directly impact the economy and the people’’.

“If we work together, the Nigeria of our dreams is not far away. Rest assured that we will not have multiple exchange rates anymore. You asked for this meeting, and I had to set aside time to be here.

“We have a political party that we will need to manage, whichever way, we have inherited assets and liabilities, and we cannot complain,’’ he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president said he would maintain an open-door policy, willing to entertain issues, deliberate, and collectively find solutions to the challenges facing the country.

“It is in our hands, and I am ready to work and listen at any time,’’ he added.

In his remarks, Vice President Kashim Shettima called on the governors to rally around the President as he tackles the challenges that stagnate the economy, like the oil subsidy and multiple exchange rates.

“Let us rally around the President and not bulge. There are vested interests that may want to resist the subsidy removal. Its removal will free resources for the development of your states,” he added.

Earlier, Uzodinma pledged the support of the Progressive Governors to the President, noting that the initial decisions already foretell good intentions for the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are here today as members of the APC to fraternize with you as our leader, and congratulate you on your election as President, and Commander-in-Chief.

“We are using this opportunity to express our support for you at this trying time in our history,’’ he said.

Uzodinma noted that the President had started well, by placing the economy and welfare of the people on a priority list, with honesty of purpose.