Welfare of traditional rulers my topmost priority – Ortom

Ortom said at the inauguration of the Ochi’Idoma’s new palace in Otukpo, Otukpo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue that the traditional rulers had collected their salaries up-to-date.

This also proved his commitment to the welfare of traditional rulers, he stressed.

“I also have directed the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to renovate and upgrade all government guest houses in their local governments to be used as palaces for the traditional rulers.

“My administration has received help and support from the traditional rulers. I am executing the wise counsel given to me by them to develop the state,’’ Ortom said.

He applauded Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers for always rendering help and support to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue, stating that Wike had been supporting the IDPs by given them succour.

“Anytime we are distressed or attacked, he is always there to give a helping hand. God will deliver us from the hands of evil men,’’ the governor said.

In his remarks, former Senate President, Sen. David Mark, thanked Ortom for building the traditional rulers’ edifices, stressing that the governor had made the Och’Idoma and all Idoma people proud.

Mark stated that he was sure that Ortom’s friendship with Wike would continue to yield fruitful results.

In his address, Wike appreciated the Ochi’Idoma for conferring him with a chieftaincy title.

He assured that his relationship with Ortom would continue to blossom.

The Chairman, Idoma Traditional Council, Ochi’Idoma, John Odogbo, thanked Ortom for building the edifice, adding that he would remain in the Idoma heart forever.

Odogbo promised he would rule Idoma kingdom with a fair heart and with justice.

He further thanked the contractor, Engr Agaba Ikwue, for constructing the edifice according to specification and on time too.

“As a result of its beauty we will turn it to a tourists’ site.

“We will also continue to negotiate for an Idoma man to become governor in Benue. Someday, I shall call an Idoma son an executive governor of Benue,’’ Odogbo said.

The Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, who was in attendance also appreciated Ortom for his wonderful performance, stating that he began with little steps but ended up magnificently.

He said that Ortom constructed the Tor Tiv palace first and now, that of the Ochi’Idoma, stating that he would be leaving a legacy for which generations yet unborn would remember him.