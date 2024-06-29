We stand with the Sultan - Miyetti Allah sends message to Sokoto govt

He said that the institution of the Sultanate which dates over two hundred years, should not be toyed with by politicians who were supposed to be channelling their energy into promoting good governance.

Othman-Ngelzarma criticised the alleged subtle threats to emasculate the revered Sultan, who is the symbol of Islamic authority in Nigeria.

He said, ”We believe protecting and preserving the institution of the Sultanate is a cardinal responsibility of every right-thinking personality in the country.

” We call upon the Sokoto State Government, especially the legislature, to tread softly and do all that is necessary to preserve and protect the institution that represents an all-important ideology that created it.

”Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) is worried by the media reports alleging that the Sokoto Government intends to whittle down the powers of His Eminence the Sultan, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III.”

Othman-Ngelzarma said MACBAN stood firmly with the Sultan, adding, “because we believe he deserves better as he has shown the capacity to uphold justice and equity in all his dealings.

”This is evident in his efforts to propagate religious and ethnic tolerance in Nigeria among diverse groups.