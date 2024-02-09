We must regulate social media for national stability, says Femi Gbajabiamila

Speaking on behalf of the President at the launch of a book penned by Babatunde Fashola, former Minister of Works, in Lagos on Thursday, February 08, 2024, Gbajabiamila explained the critical role of accurate information in shaping national policies and fostering development.

Highlighting the rampant dissemination of erroneous information via social media platforms, Gbajabiamila warned of its potential to sow discord and division, lamenting its adverse impact on the nation.

He stressed the imperative of establishing a regulatory framework for news dissemination on social media to combat misinformation effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gbajabiamila reiterated the indispensability of data in policy formulation for national progress, asserting that no developing nation could thrive without access to well-informed data.

He explained his administration's commitment to evidence-based discourse and data-driven decision-making, noting the necessity of accurate data for crafting and executing effective policies.

"The social media has become a societal menace and must be regulated," Gbajabiamila declared emphatically. He cautioned against the ease with which misinformation can spread globally at the click of a button, posing grave dangers to both society at large and individual security.