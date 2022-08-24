RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We must intensify campaign to stop TB —- Aisha Buhari

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has urged stakeholders to intensify campaign towards ending the spread tuberculosis in the country.

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

Buhari said this on Tuesday when she received a delegation from the Global Stop TB Partnership led by their Executive Director, Dr Lucica Ditiu, at the State House, Abuja.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs Dr Rukayya Gurin, the first lady said, ”tuberculosis is curable” and urged the stakeholders to sensitise the public to ensure regular diagnosis.

The first lady, who emphasized the need to engage media in creating awareness to stop the spread of tuberculosis in the country, urged them to sustain the campaign.

She informed the visitors of the numerous achievements recorded by the Aisha Buhari foundation in tackling the scourge, especially by providing free diagnosis and medical treatment of TB patients.

Earlier, said that the delegation was at the state House to solicit her support to work with African first ladies to push for the agenda to stop TB.

Ditiu said, ”Nigeria has shown capacity to deal with the situation; however a lot need to be done in the areas of diagnosis and treatment.”

She, therefore, urged the first lady to push for more engagement with the private sector to support the campaign against the spread of tuberculosis.

We must intensify campaign to stop TB —- Aisha Buhari

