We must intensify campaign to stop TB —- Aisha Buhari

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs Dr Rukayya Gurin, the first lady said, ”tuberculosis is curable” and urged the stakeholders to sensitise the public to ensure regular diagnosis.

The first lady, who emphasized the need to engage media in creating awareness to stop the spread of tuberculosis in the country, urged them to sustain the campaign.

She informed the visitors of the numerous achievements recorded by the Aisha Buhari foundation in tackling the scourge, especially by providing free diagnosis and medical treatment of TB patients.

Earlier, said that the delegation was at the state House to solicit her support to work with African first ladies to push for the agenda to stop TB.

Ditiu said, ”Nigeria has shown capacity to deal with the situation; however a lot need to be done in the areas of diagnosis and treatment.”