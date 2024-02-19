'We don't know where to go again' - Nigerians in Ibadan protest against hardship

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a peaceful protest, tagged: “End Hardship Nigeria” had been scheduled to hold at the popular Mokola Roundabout in the heart of the city.

The protest, which was to commence by 8 am, was expected to be witnessed by a large turnout of residents to express their displeasure with the current economic situation in the country.

NAN reports that as at 8:30 am, only a handful of protesters were at the venue, being coordinated by some notable activists. The protesters later moved to Sango-UI road with about 100 people participating.

NAN, however, observed the presence of security agencies, such the Nigeria Police Force and Amotekun personnel. Their presence did not, however, stop the protesters from having their day, as everything went on peacefully.

An activist, Solomon Emiola, who spoke with NAN, attributed the poor participation to lack of proper communication, occasioned by irregular power supply as well as the hike in fuel price. Emiola said that the protest was aimed at telling government that Nigerians could no longer endure the present economic hardship.

“This has put everybody in a state of confusion. We don’t know where to go again.

“As citizens of Nigeria, it is expected that the provision of social amenities is the primary duty of every government.

“The provisions of Chapter two of 1999 Constitution (as amended) are not met by our leaders, and we, as citizens, must hold them accountable.

“Sections 33 and 34 empowered every citizen to come out to protest the high cost of living, fuel hike and other abnormal policies,” Emiola said.

He condemned what he described as government’s decision to follow the dictates of International Monetary Fund (IMF), leading to naira devaluation.