We didn't stop believing in you - Tinubu tells Adesanya

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu congratulated Adesanya over his comeback win against his Brazilian opponent, Pereira.

The self-styled Stylebender landed a knockout punch to put his arch-rival to the sword in the early hours of Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Adesanya's victory was the first against Pereira in four encounters having suffered three previous defeats including the one at the Madison Square Garden in New York last November where the Brazilian martial artist dispossessed his Nigerian-born opponent of his Middleweight title.

Reacting to Adesanya's comeback win on Sunday, April 9, 2023, the President-elect in a tweet accompanied by the martial artist's picture, said Nigerians never stopped believing in his ability to reclaim his crown.

Tinubu's tweet read: "Congratulations to Isreal Adesanya @stylebender on reclaiming the UFC Middleweight Title. He never stopped believing in himself and we did not stop believing in him. NaijaProud."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

