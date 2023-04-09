We didn't stop believing in you - Tinubu tells Adesanya

The self-styled Stylebender landed a knockout punch to put his arch-rival to the sword in the early hours of Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Adesanya's victory was the first against Pereira in four encounters having suffered three previous defeats including the one at the Madison Square Garden in New York last November where the Brazilian martial artist dispossessed his Nigerian-born opponent of his Middleweight title.

Reacting to Adesanya's comeback win on Sunday, April 9, 2023, the President-elect in a tweet accompanied by the martial artist's picture, said Nigerians never stopped believing in his ability to reclaim his crown.

