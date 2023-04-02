I'm proud of you - Tinubu greets Anthony Joshua after latest victory.

Pulse reports that Joshua triumphed over his American opponent in a unanimous decision after a 12-round fight at the 02 Arena late Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Saturday's victory was Joshua's first in two years following back-to-back defeats against Ukrainian boxer, Oleksandr Usyk.

Meanwhile, Tinubu, who recently celebrated his 71st birthday is currently out of the country but spared some time to follow Joshua's exploits on Saturday.

Taking to his Twitter account shortly after he was declared winner, the boxer of Nigerian descent shared a picture of himself in the ring and captured it "Momentum."

Commenting on the post via his official Twitter handle, the president-elect said he and Nigerians as a whole are proud of Joshua.

"Congratulations Champ! @AnthonyJoshua. Determination and perseverance always pays off.

"Nigeria is proud of you! I am proud of you!," Tinubu's tweet read.

He also repeated the same message in a separate post he made earlier to congratulate the boxer.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari hailed Joshua in a statement late Saturday by the Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Buhari commended the triumph of the pugilist over Franklin, adding that the Nigeria-born boxer’s resilient spirit was commendable.