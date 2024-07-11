ADVERTISEMENT
We declared fast over LG financial autonomy – Osun NULGE

NAN also recalls that the Supreme Court in its verdict held that henceforth all local government councils’ allocations should be paid directly into their accounts.

The Osun State NULGE, Chairman, Dr Kehinde Ogungbangbe, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Osogbo.

Ogungbangbe commended the apex court for its judgment granting financial autonomy to the 774 local government councils in the country.

He said that the judgment would bring a new lease of life across local government areas in the country in terms of growth and development.

According to him, councils will now have available resources to carry out most of their dealings.

“I am very happy and I believe every local government employee in Nigeria should also be very happy with this latest development.

“Osun has been in support of local government autonomy earlier before now, and I know there cannot be any obstacle in making it a reality,” Ogungbangbe said.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government approached the Supreme Court seeking to compel governors of the 36 states of the federation to grant full financial autonomy to local governments.

The suit, marked SC/CV/343/2024, was filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on behalf of the Federal Government.

NAN also recalls that the Supreme Court in its verdict held that henceforth all local government councils’ allocations should be paid directly into their accounts.

Justice Emmanuel Agim, who led a seven-member panel of Justices of the apex court, gave the order while delivering judgment.

