We are on trail of Lagos PDP chairman abductors — Ogun Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alamutu assured that the police would catch up with the abductors of the party chieftain.

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)
Commissioner of Police (CP) in Ogun, Abiodun Alamutu, said this while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Aivoji was abducted by yet-to-be-identified persons on Thursday evening.

He was abducted at the Ogere axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, alongside nine other party members who were with him.

They were said to be returning from the party’s Stakeholders’ Zonal Caucus Meeting held in Ibadan when they were abducted.

Alamutu assured that the police would catch up with the abductors of the party chieftain.

He said that the police had engaged the gunmen in a gun duel which forced the abductors to release nine of the abducted while the PDP Chairman was taken away.

“It is true, they were kidnapped on Thursday evening at Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

“Our men engaged them and in the process nine of the victims were released but the PDP chairman was taken away,” he said.

