ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We are facing challenges of life, Nasarawa IDPs cry out

News Agency Of Nigeria

A member of the camp, Mariamu Bitrus said she has been sick for some weeks now, but cannot go to the hospital outside the camp because she does not have the money.

We are facing challenges of life, Nasarawa IDPs cry out.
We are facing challenges of life, Nasarawa IDPs cry out.

Recommended articles

The Chairman of the camp, Alakirawa Madugu, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, called on the public, Federal and State governments to come to their aid.

He said that for over 8 years, the camp has been facing so many challenges of life, ranging from lack of food and social amenities.

We in this camp have been facing welfare challenges, no clean water, no electricity, and no good medical facilities. We lived from hand to mouth for several years now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We beg to eat and feed our families.Thank God for some missionaries that come once in a long while and assist us with little food and clothing materials.

“Though the villagers here in Kutara have been amazing, some of them released few farm lands for some of us to farm and this has been very helpful,” Madugu said.

He said that some government officials from the state had visited the camp before now and made promises of improving their welfare, but to no avail.

Madugu appealed to relevant authorities to provide essential amenities to the people to reduce the pains and agonies they were going through.

Also speaking, Matthew Auta, the Reverend of the Chapel (church) in the camp lamented the living conditions of the people in the camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

While appreciating the missionaries, Auta pleaded with the government to come to their aid to alleviate the people’s suffering.

Ishaya Akidarju, a medical personnel at the camp’s clinic told NAN that funding has been a major challenge for the running of the clinic.

He said that the small clinic lacked the necessary equipment and drugs to function effectively.

Akindrju said “we find it difficult to get drugs, even common paracetamol. We need malaria drugs and mosquito nets to protect the people in the camp.

“The drugs supplied by the missionaries from outside are usually not enough and comes once or twice in a year,“ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akidarju called for assistance from government, NGOs and the general public to help the IDPs with food to curb malnutrition which was a major problem in the camp.

A member of the camp, Mariamu Bitrus said she has been sick for some weeks now, but cannot go to the hospital outside the camp because she does not have the money.

Bitrus said that even if she has the money, it will be used to buy food for her family because they have not eaten for almost two days now.

NAN reports that the Kutara IDPs camp built in 2015 by some missionaries from the U.S.A. and Switzerland, comprised 72 houses, a store and a clinic

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Butcher accused of blasphemy beaten to death in Sokoto

Butcher accused of blasphemy beaten to death in Sokoto

Tinubu recalls how naval officer slapped him in US over taxi fare

Tinubu recalls how naval officer slapped him in US over taxi fare

We are facing challenges of life, Nasarawa IDPs cry out

We are facing challenges of life, Nasarawa IDPs cry out

Leverage Diasporans’ experience, patriotism, APC group tells Tinubu

Leverage Diasporans’ experience, patriotism, APC group tells Tinubu

Muslims lament price hike of Sallah rams, sellers bemoan low patronage

Muslims lament price hike of Sallah rams, sellers bemoan low patronage

NDLEA arrests 2 Ghanaians with 5,344kgs imported skunk consignments in Lagos

NDLEA arrests 2 Ghanaians with 5,344kgs imported skunk consignments in Lagos

Youths in Plateau abandon education, farming, pursue artisanal mining

Youths in Plateau abandon education, farming, pursue artisanal mining

Average price of 5kg cooking gas drops to ₦4,360.69 in May – NBS

Average price of 5kg cooking gas drops to ₦4,360.69 in May – NBS

Lai Oso: Lagos NUJ mourns LASU professor, says his demise big blow

Lai Oso: Lagos NUJ mourns LASU professor, says his demise big blow

Pulse Sports

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

What you should know about Tinubu's new men in charge of Nigeria's security