FG's ban on under-18 WASSCE candidates spark debate among Nigerian educators

The policy, announced by the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, aims to standardise the age at which students complete their secondary education and proceed to tertiary institutions.

He emphasised that the minimum age of 18 is in line with the educational trajectory that students should ideally follow.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this is not a new policy; this is a policy that has been there for a long time,” Mamman stated.

“Even basically, if you compute the number of years pupils and learners are supposed to be in school, the number you will end up with is 17 and a half... WAEC and NECO will not allow underage children to write their examinations.”

NUT, ASUU clash over FG's decision

However, the policy has drawn mixed reactions. The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) expressed strong disapproval, arguing that the policy fails to consider societal changes, such as early enrollment in schools, due to economic pressures.

Dr Mike Ene, Secretary-General of NUT, criticised the policy as unrealistic and potentially discriminatory.

“The only way this policy could work is if it’s implemented from the foundation,” Ene remarked, according to Punch.

“Nowadays, due to economic pressures, parents enrol their children in crèches early, which means both parents have to work... Exceptional students, who might be younger but academically advanced, were not considered in the policy.”

Ene warned that the policy could lead to legal challenges, urging the government to rethink its position.

He questioned the fairness of forcing exceptional students to delay their academic progress simply because of their age.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Mr Shammah Kpanja, National President of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), argued that the decision to allow students to sit for exams should be based on their abilities rather than age.

He advised the government to prioritise more pressing issues in the education sector.

“What we need is for the government to ensure that basic schools are equipped with functional facilities... The welfare of teachers and the availability of functional libraries in most public secondary schools are also lacking,” Kpanja noted.

Despite the criticisms, Mamman stood firm on the policy, insisting there would be no exceptions after 2024.

He reiterated that the age restriction is intended to bring structure and order to Nigeria’s education system.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has supported the policy but has yet to formalise its stance. Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, ASUU National President, emphasised the importance of following the standard academic progression and questioned the rush to send children to university at a young age.

“Why are we focusing on university at such a young age? Adulthood begins at 18, so why force a child to go to the university or rent an apartment at 15?” Osodeke asked.

Committee of VCs to take stand soon

The Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities has yet to take an official position on the matter but plans to discuss it in their September meeting.

Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, Secretary-General of the committee, highlighted that the 6-3-3-4 educational system has always been tied to specific age brackets, and the enforcement of this policy is not entirely new.