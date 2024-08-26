'No more underage candidates in WAEC, NECO exams' - Minister declares

Education Minister Tahir Mamman confirmed this directive during a recent appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics program.

Mamman emphasised that the age limit for candidates taking the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) is 18.

The minister clarified that this is not a new policy but a reinforcement of existing regulations.

“In any case, NECO and WAEC, henceforth, will not be allowing underage children to write their examinations,” Mamman stated.

He further explained that this policy ensures students have spent the requisite years in each educational phase before taking these crucial exams.

FG to enforce new policy on UTME candidates

The age requirement also applies to the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which is organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Mamman reiterated that the age limit for UTME candidates is 18 years, and starting next year, the policy will be strictly enforced.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this is not a new policy; this is a policy that has been there for a long time,” Mamman noted.

He pointed out that the educational journey from early child care to senior secondary school should ideally culminate when a student is about 17 and a half years old, thus aligning with the 18-year minimum age requirement.

Educational timeline breakdown

Mamman provided a breakdown of the educational timeline, highlighting that early care typically lasts for five years.

Children begin primary education at age six and spend six years in primary school, followed by three years in junior secondary school and another three years in senior secondary school.

By this timeline, students are expected to be 18 years old by the time they are eligible for university admission.