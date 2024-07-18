RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Criticism greets FG's ban on admission of under 18 into higher institutions

One of the participants at the stakeholder meeting said JAMB is to blame for permitting underage children to take the examination.

Students of the Muslim Girl's High School are pictured in Ijebu Ode, Nigeria, 11 June 2014. [Getty Images]
Students of the Muslim Girl's High School are pictured in Ijebu Ode, Nigeria, 11 June 2014. [Getty Images]

When the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, announced the new policy, stakeholders from various tertiary institutions reacted strongly, causing a disruption.

According to Daily Trust, their vocal objections compelled the Minister to halt his speech temporarily until order was restored.

Responding to complaints from the participants, he emphasised that the law mandates children to be in school by the age of 18, following six years of primary education, three years of junior secondary, and three years of senior secondary schooling.

Prof. Tahir-Mamman, Minister of Education [Legit.ng]
Prof. Tahir-Mamman, Minister of Education [Legit.ng] Pulse Nigeria

The Minister reiterated that the new policy is based on the law, and institutions must choose whether to comply with it or not. This statement underscores the legal basis of the new policy and the government's stance on it.

The Minister highlighted that the meeting's purpose was to ensure a fair admission process for 2024/2025.

READ ALSO: FG unveils new secondary school curriculum

The Minister reiterated the Federal Ministry of Education's stance on the Central Application Process (CAP).

He emphasised that any institution conducting admissions outside this process will not be accepted. This reiteration reinforces the government's commitment to a fair admission process.

"That is not possible. How can a child finish school, write WAEC and JAMB, and pass, and you deny him admission?" one of the participants who did not want to be named stated.

He stated that JAMB is to blame for permitting underage children to take the examination.

