Edun, who served under Bola Tinubu’s administration in Lagos between 1999 and 2007 said this while appearing before the Senate on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, for screening.

After presenting his credentials, he was bombarded with several questions some of which bordered on finance and economy.

Answering questions on how he would revive Nigeria economy if President Bola Tinubu appoints him a Minister of Finance, Edun said his success as commissioner of finance in Lagos can be replicated at the federal level.

According to him, the economic and financial turnaround of Lagos State is attributable to technology and the total computerisation of government operations.

He added that the partnership and reliance on the private sector and private investment helped in driving Lagos economy.

On Nigeria’s debt profile, Edun said, “Borrowing is not a bad thing as long as you have revenue to service it.”

Edun also explained that Nigeria economy is in a precarious state due to the dearth of production, insecurity and wasteful expenditure.