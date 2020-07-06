The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba, says the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations will take place between August and September.

This year's examination, administered by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), was postponed indefinitely in April after it was earlier scheduled to commence in May.

It was postponed after schools were shut down across the country in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

However, Nwajuiba announced during a media briefing on Monday, July 6, 2020 that the exam will now take place between August 4 and September 5.

"We've done the most we can with our representative at WAEC and we have this afternoon confirmed that the dates allotted for the exams will be from the 4th of August through to the 5th of September," he said.

Nwajiuba said local timings will be published after a stakeholders' meeting is concluded.

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, says schools are expected to prepare before the exams start in August [PM News]

He also disclosed that the senior secondary certificate examinations administered by the National Examinations Council (NECO), and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) will take place after the conclusion of the WASSCE.

Registrations for the NECO will also continue, according to the minister.

"For those who have not concluded registrations along those lines, this is the time to update and get your registrations done," he said.

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the partial reopening of schools for students of graduating classes (Primary 6, JSS 3, and SS 3) in preparation for examinations.