Voting commences in Bayelsa APC guber candidate’s ward after 3 hours delay

News Agency Of Nigeria

Already, people have taken queues to vote for the governorship candidate of their choice in an orderly manner.

APC candidate, Timipre Sylva's polling unit at Dukuraku Central Open Space, Okpoama, Bayelsa state. [The Cable]
APC candidate, Timipre Sylva’s polling unit at Dukuraku Central Open Space, Okpoama, Bayelsa state. [The Cable]

Okpoama Ward Polling Unit-4 has 17 polling centres and is the electoral ward of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that accreditation and voting across the ward commenced at about 11 am after the initial delay in the sorting and distribution of electoral materials to the 17 polling centres.

Already, people have taken queues to vote for the governorship candidate of their choice in an orderly manner.

NAN also reports that the area is calm as security personnel, party agents and INEC officials go about their normal duties.

A community leader, Chief Nathan Sobote, who voted at polling centre 6, Okpo playground, frowned at the delay in the arrival of voting materials but commended the peaceful atmosphere in the area.

News Agency Of Nigeria

