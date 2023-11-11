Voting commences in Bayelsa APC guber candidate’s ward after 3 hours delay

Okpoama Ward Polling Unit-4 has 17 polling centres and is the electoral ward of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that accreditation and voting across the ward commenced at about 11 am after the initial delay in the sorting and distribution of electoral materials to the 17 polling centres.

Already, people have taken queues to vote for the governorship candidate of their choice in an orderly manner.

NAN also reports that the area is calm as security personnel, party agents and INEC officials go about their normal duties.