Video of Ado Doguwa firing AK-47 was in Falgore forest – DHQ

Ado Doguwa is the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives from Kano State.

The Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, in a statement on Friday, said the video was taken during the 3 Brigade Nigerian Army Training Exercise where he was invited as a special guest.

“The Defence Headquarters wishes to state that the video is a calculated attempt by mischief makers to discredit the Armed Forces of Nigeria and dent its image before the good people of this country and the world at large.

“The video in question was taken at Falgore Forest Military Training Camp during the 3 Brigade Nigerian Army Training Exercise where Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa was invited as a special guest.

“It is worthy to state that when senior citizens and Special Guests are invited for such exercises, they are accorded the honour to participate in the firing exercise as ceremonial firing party.

“Ceremonial firing in such an exercise is the practice in the world over and is not new in the armed forces as several other senior citizens have participated in such exercises in the past,” he said.

Gusau said the viral video was posted with an intent to dent the image of the military at a time the role of the armed forces in the last Presidential and National Assembly elections was hailed by Nigerians and the International community.

He added that some clerics had equally released audio clips containing wrong interpretations of the speech the Majority Leader made at the occasion.

According to him, this doctored interpretation of the speech is capable of instigating crisis, thus leading to heightened tension as the country prepares for a smooth transition to another elected government.

“The Defence Headquarters wishes to assure Nigerians that on no occasion would the armed forces engage in training or arming any individual or group of persons to take up arms against law abiding citizens.

“As a responsible force, we will continue to discharge our constitutional responsibilities while also remaining apolitical to strengthen the democratic values of our great nation.