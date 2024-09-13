ADVERTISEMENT
'I was fooled': Activist apologises to Yahaya Bello for attacks amid EFCC case

Segun Adeyemi

The activist called on Nigerians and media practitioners to be more diligent in investigating claims before accepting allegations at face value.

Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello. [Facebook]
Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello. [Facebook]

Atayi, known for his vocal stance on social justice, expressed regret for accepting the EFCC's accusations without investigating the matter independently.

In a video that has gone viral, Atayi revealed that his findings proved that Bello was a victim of political persecution rather than genuine legal scrutiny.

"I believed what the EFCC put out, thinking they were performing well, only to find out that it was a selective fight," the activist said.

He criticised Nigeria's anti-corruption system as biased, favouring individuals with political backing and targeting those without such privileges.

Atayi faulted the anti-corruption war, claiming it was only effective against political figures lacking powerful godfathers or affiliations.

He cited several former governors accused of corruption but not facing EFCC investigations, while Bello's case was amplified.

READ ALSO: EFCC wins as court says Yahaya Bello will be arraigned on September 25

"If you have no godfather, the system will not protect you. Yahaya Bello, without political backing, was singled out for attacks, while others with connections go scot-free," Atayi argued.

He drew comparisons to other political figures, such as former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, accusing the EFCC of ignoring cases involving high-profile individuals with political clout.

"Ganduje flagrantly disobeyed court orders, yet the EFCC did nothing. Yahaya Bello, however, became a victim because he had no political ties," Atayi added, according to Daily Trust.

Atayi admitted to unfairly criticising Bello before his independent inquiry. He recounted a trip to Lokoja, where he was shocked to hear locals praise Bello for his contributions to infrastructure, security, and overall governance.

READ ALSO: We're working with local, global agencies to arrest Yahaya Bello - EFCC

"I was made to feel like a fool for believing social media narratives," Atayi remarked, stressing that only a small minority expressed dissatisfaction with Bello's leadership.

Atayi called on Nigerians and media practitioners to be more diligent in investigating claims before accepting allegations at face value.

"I want to apologise to Yahaya Bello and the people of Kogi. This was a case of political manipulation, not genuine corruption," he stated.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

