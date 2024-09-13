'I was fooled': Activist apologises to Yahaya Bello for attacks amid EFCC case

Atayi, known for his vocal stance on social justice, expressed regret for accepting the EFCC's accusations without investigating the matter independently.

In a video that has gone viral, Atayi revealed that his findings proved that Bello was a victim of political persecution rather than genuine legal scrutiny.

"I believed what the EFCC put out, thinking they were performing well, only to find out that it was a selective fight," the activist said.

He criticised Nigeria's anti-corruption system as biased, favouring individuals with political backing and targeting those without such privileges.

"A case of political witch-hunt"

Atayi faulted the anti-corruption war, claiming it was only effective against political figures lacking powerful godfathers or affiliations.

He cited several former governors accused of corruption but not facing EFCC investigations, while Bello's case was amplified.

"If you have no godfather, the system will not protect you. Yahaya Bello, without political backing, was singled out for attacks, while others with connections go scot-free," Atayi argued.

He drew comparisons to other political figures, such as former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, accusing the EFCC of ignoring cases involving high-profile individuals with political clout.

"Ganduje flagrantly disobeyed court orders, yet the EFCC did nothing. Yahaya Bello, however, became a victim because he had no political ties," Atayi added, according to Daily Trust.

Apology for rash judgment

Atayi admitted to unfairly criticising Bello before his independent inquiry. He recounted a trip to Lokoja, where he was shocked to hear locals praise Bello for his contributions to infrastructure, security, and overall governance.

"I was made to feel like a fool for believing social media narratives," Atayi remarked, stressing that only a small minority expressed dissatisfaction with Bello's leadership.

Atayi called on Nigerians and media practitioners to be more diligent in investigating claims before accepting allegations at face value.