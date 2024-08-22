We're working with local, global agencies to arrest Yahaya Bello - EFCC

Bello was declared wanted by the Nigerian security agencies after evading arrest by the EFCC for a money laundering case.

The anti-graft commission had preferred a 19-count charge of money laundering to the tune of over ₦80 billion against the former Governor. The EFCC said the fund was allegedly diverted from the Kogi State Government’s treasury.

However, since filing the charges, the commission has not been able to bring Bello to court for arraignments as his whereabouts remain unknown.

The embattled former Governor has refused to appear in court six times, further stalling his arraignment.

Yahaya Bello Pulse Nigeria

EFCC vows to bring Yahaya Bello to justice

Speaking on the matter, the anti-graft agency vowed to bring Bello to justice.

This reaffirmation comes from EFCC’s head of media and publicity, Dele Oyewale, who spoke during an interview on News Central on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

Oyewale stressed that the court had amplified the commission's stance, revealing that EFCC is collaborating with local and international law enforcement agencies to ensure Bello’s arrest.

“What the court of appeal is saying is just to amplify the position of the commission and also to establish the fact that we are focused on this matter.

“As it is now, Yahaya Bello cannot come into the open. He cannot make himself available anywhere because he has become a fugitive, and we all know the instruments of the law—anywhere he is sighted, he would be arrested.

“He is hiding, he has gone underground. Every law enforcement agency, both local and international agencies are involved,” he said.

