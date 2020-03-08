Osinbajo, who survived a helicopter crash in Kogi on Feb.2, 2019, won re-election on Feb. 23, 2019 for another four year term with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigeria’s 5th Vice President, Osinbajo is the Chairman of the National Economic Council which deliberates on economic planning and programmes of the various tiers of government.

The vice president attended Igbobi College, Lagos, University of Lagos (UNILAG) from 1975 to 1978, and London School of Economics and Political Science.

He is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Professor of Law and until his inauguration as Vice President, a Senior Partner with SimmonsCooper Partners, a commercial law practice.

He was Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

He is also a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Osinbajo is married to Dolapo (née Soyode) Osinbajo, a granddaughter of Obafemi Awolowo.

They have three children - two daughters, Damilola, Kanyinsola and a son, Fiyinfoluwa Osinbajo