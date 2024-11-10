Demolition: VDM, Adeyanju's protest designed to cause rift between Tinubu, Wike - Group

Robinson Uke, the Director of Communication of CRP, made the call in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday.

A social media influencer, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) and Deji Adeyanju, a lawyer and activist, had called for the dropping of Wike as minister over the demolition.

The duo, alongside residents of Ruga, a settlement located on the Airport Road of Abuja, had embarked on a demonstration against the minister on the issue.

Uke questioned the rationale behind the protest, wondering if the demonstrators carried out any due diligence.

He said the demonstration smacked of ulterior motives, adding those protesting Wike‘s action had little understanding of governance and administration.

Uke alleged that the action was primarily designed to cause disaffection between President Bola Tinubu and the FCT minister, maintaining that the move was dead on arrival.

According to him, governance is not comedy and due diligence must have been adequately carried out by appropriate authorities before the action.

“We urge the public to ignore the stunts and advise ourselves to adhere to laws and regulations in the overriding public interest.

“Before the demolition exercise, enough time was given to the residents to vacate the said area which they occupied illegally, but they never yielded.

“Wike has not broken any known law in Nigeria if, by any way, the area is part of the master plan and illegal occupants are found in the area.

“Wike believes in due process and will never go against established norms while carrying out his administrative duties because he strictly adheres to the law,” he said.

Uke said that Wike was known for making bold decisions even if such would affect those close to him.