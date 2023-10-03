ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Vice Chancellor denies bandits attack on Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

The VC also cautioned students against spreading false information.

Usmanu Danfodio University (Credit: www.udusok.edu.ng)
Usmanu Danfodio University (Credit: www.udusok.edu.ng)

Recommended articles

He also said that no student was kidnapped when thieves broke into some shops at the Students Mart and carted away drinks on Monday night.

It was a pure case of theft, not banditry”, Bilbis told newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto while responding to speculations on the social media about the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The VC explained that he joined some security personnel of the university to inspect the affected shops immediately after the theft was reported.

I call on the public as well as parents to remain calm, there is no cause for alarm over the security situation in the university.

“Let me appreciate Journalists for the assessment of what really happened in the university, so as so to dowse the tension generated by the speculations on social media.

“I was alerted by security officials in the school of an incident and when I arrived the mini Mart where the incident happened at about 11 pm on Monday, it was observed that it was a pure case of theft, not bandits attack.

“The thieves armed with weapons carted away two cartons of malt drinks and eight mobile phones belonging to students who were charging them in the shops at the mart.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the vice chancellor, he immediately alerted other security agencies, including the police and civil defence who responded promptly by sending their men to the scene. He cautioned students against spreading false information, stressing that the school’s social media policy is still enforce to check circulation of “evil and unguarded materials”.

The VC said that the university has been working very closely with all security agencies, including the military and local vigilante groups of communities around the institution.

We share intelligence information to forestall any unforeseen circumstances”, he said, adding that the university’s internal security system has been enhanced to respond to any security challenges.

He thanked security agencies, communities and Sokoto State Government for their support to the university, and assured students, parents and all stakeholders that the university would remain safe all times.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DMO offers ₦150bn Sukuk bond for subscription at ₦1,000 per unit

DMO offers ₦150bn Sukuk bond for subscription at ₦1,000 per unit

Vice Chancellor denies bandits attack on Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto

Vice Chancellor denies bandits attack on Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto

Peter Obi hails Soludo over renaming Anambra airport after Chinua Achebe

Peter Obi hails Soludo over renaming Anambra airport after Chinua Achebe

Troops arrest 12 suspects over murder of herdsman in Plateau

Troops arrest 12 suspects over murder of herdsman in Plateau

AfDB reiterates commitment to fund construction of Abidjan to Lagos highway

AfDB reiterates commitment to fund construction of Abidjan to Lagos highway

EFCC obtains warrant to arrest Diezani, begins extradition process

EFCC obtains warrant to arrest Diezani, begins extradition process

NDLEA developing new strategies to stop production of illicit drugs - Marwa

NDLEA developing new strategies to stop production of illicit drugs - Marwa

Babies born with teeth normal, not witchcraft - Pediatric dentist

Babies born with teeth normal, not witchcraft - Pediatric dentist

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

Super Eagles: Iwobi and Moffi return, Bashiru a new addition as Peseiro calls up 25 players for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique friendly games

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

You Sabi: Vardy hails Ndidi in Pidgin for Leicester Player of the Match award

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

Napoli vs Real Madrid: Fans fear for safety of Osimhen and other players as earthquake reportedly hit Naples

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo [PMNews]

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark 63rd Independence anniversary