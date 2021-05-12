Imo Gov Uzodinma sacks 20 Commissioners

The governor has also dissolved the State Executive Council (SEC).

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, says the reason for the dissolution is to rejig and re-energize the activities of the state government.

Uzodinma has been in office for a year now.

Emelumba says the governor appreciates the dismissed officers for their contributions to the administration and people of Imo.

“He appreciated them for their contribution towards all the success of the government and wish them well in their future endeavours,” Emelumba says.

The fortunate

Of the 28 commissioners in the cabinet, eight were left to carry on with their roles.

The commissioners left standing are those in Health, Information, Tourism, Women Affairs, Works, Finance, Youth, and the Ministry of Technology portfolios.

Emelumba also assures that a new executive council will be constituted soon.

The sacking of the 20 commissioners arrives a month after the governor reshuffled his cabinet and appointed new commissioners for Finance and Health.