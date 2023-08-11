ADVERTISEMENT
Uzodinma bans unauthorised levy collection, task forces in Imo

Bayo Wahab

Uzodinma says his government would no longer tolerate acts that smear the image of the state.

Chairman of the APC Governors forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State. [Tribune]
Chairman of the APC Governors forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State. [Tribune]

The governor advised the ‘illegal levies collectors’ to desist forthwith or have themselves to blame.

This was announced in a statement signed by Oguwike Nwachuku, the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the governor.

Uzodinma said the consequences that await the refusal of those involved in such acts are huge because his government would no longer tolerate acts that smear the image of the state.

He also condemned individuals, groups and even political appointees, who harass residents of the state under the guise of task forces, collect levies and impose penalties that are both illegal and criminal on the people.

“The only authorised body in Imo State charged with the responsibility of collecting levies, penalties and other revenues for the government remains the Imo State Internal Revenue Service (IIRS)” the governor declared.

He has therefore warned that anyone caught collecting illegal levies would be dealt with regardless of who the person is.

The statement said that the collection of illegal levies in haulage businesses both during the day and at night, municipal daily ticketing in parks and markets and those going after transportation traffic offenders among others have caught the attention of the governor.

While the ministries and agencies involved in the act have been directed to desist from further collection of such levies, as well as penalties and fees, Governor Uzodinma said anyone who goes against his directive would face the consequence of their action.

