Uzodinma bans unauthorised levy collection, task forces in Imo

The governor advised the ‘illegal levies collectors’ to desist forthwith or have themselves to blame.

This was announced in a statement signed by Oguwike Nwachuku, the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the governor.

Uzodinma said the consequences that await the refusal of those involved in such acts are huge because his government would no longer tolerate acts that smear the image of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also condemned individuals, groups and even political appointees, who harass residents of the state under the guise of task forces, collect levies and impose penalties that are both illegal and criminal on the people.

“The only authorised body in Imo State charged with the responsibility of collecting levies, penalties and other revenues for the government remains the Imo State Internal Revenue Service (IIRS)” the governor declared.

He has therefore warned that anyone caught collecting illegal levies would be dealt with regardless of who the person is.

The statement said that the collection of illegal levies in haulage businesses both during the day and at night, municipal daily ticketing in parks and markets and those going after transportation traffic offenders among others have caught the attention of the governor.