UTME: JAMB registers 1.1m candidates, warns against extortion

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says that over 1.16 million tertiary institutions admission seekers have so far registered to sit for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Oloyede, during the tour visited CBT centres located at Total Child International School, Dutse, JAMB Abuja zonal office, Life Camp, Global Distance Learning Institute and Sascon International College, Abuja.

He said that the board would not extend deadline for the 2023 Unified UTME registration, while warning centres against extortion of candidates.

“Registration is going on well except some of these schools.

“UTME is not a school based examination, it’s individual candidates and you can see what some schools are doing collecting N30,000 from candidates in the name of JAMB and then end up missing up the telephone number of the candidates.

“So once they keep the telephone number of candidates it is unlikely that the candidates when we are contacting them to make a change in their timetable, you send text to them and it will not get to them,” he said.

According to him, after they have graduated from the school and want to do change of course they don’t have access to it.

“And that is a way of extorting the parents and we will take adequate steps to make sure that we stop that,” he said.

“We will tell every CBT centre to stop doing bulk purchase of pin and bulk registration.

”So if a centre sells more than one pin to a source or collect money for more than one pin from a source, then we will sanction such centre,” he said.

He urged candidates to report cases of extortion, saying that there was a code for candidates to reach the board when they come across any case of extortion, while promising there would be a reward for such act.

Recall that the sale of the 2023 UTME commenced on Jan. 14 and will close on Feb. 14.

News Agency Of Nigeria

