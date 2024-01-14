Use only Cowry Card for any public transport in Lagos, LAMATA tells commuters

Kolawole Ojelabi, a Consultant, Corporate Communications, LAMATA, said in a statement in Lagos that no transfer should be made to any personal account under any guise.

Ojelabi said that LAMATA was aware of a viral video in which a group of ladies claimed that an official asked that payment for a train ride should be made to a personal bank account.

This, they claimed, was due to their inability to make payment via the available Point-of-Sale (POS) machines due to poor network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ojelabi said that the claim in the viral video did not define or represent the services offered on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line System from Marina to Mile 2.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, any ride on a regulated public transport in Lagos State is paid for using the Cowry Card.

“To load a Cowry Card, commuters may either use a POS machine or load money from their personal account to a wallet linked to the card, or to a designated collecting account by the service provider, Touch and Pay Ltd.

“Each train station has a unique account number attached to it. For instance, Marina Station account would read “COWRY MARINA” to enable the provider to determine from which station payment is made.”