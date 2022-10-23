RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm

Nurudeen Shotayo

The U.S. said the terrorists may be targeting government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, and so on.

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm. [PMNews]
Abuja under threat: This was contained in a statement issued by the embassy on Sunday, October 23, 2022, warning American citizens in the country to be cautious of their movements in response to elevated risk of terror attacks in the country.

The security alert also advised U.S. citizens to avoid all non-essential travel or movement, stay alert and avoid crowds, especially in Abuja where the threat is more ominous.

The statement read: There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.

The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice. Actions to Take: Avoid all non-essential travel or movement. Stay alert. Avoid crowds.

Review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency. Carry proper identification.”

Pulse reports that Abuja was under the spotlight a few months ago when terrorists overran the Kuje Correctional Centre and set free over 800 inmates, including all the top Boko Haram suspects in detention.

However, reports later claimed that the Nigerian security agencies had failed to act on an intelligence reports that predicted the Kuje attack.

A few weeks after that, troops of the Presidential Guards Brigade were ambushed and killed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Security has since been beefed up around the FCT to fortify the nation's capital against another terrorists attack.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

