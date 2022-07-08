U.S. cleric proffers solution to Nigeria’s problems

The cleric, who is the Founder and President, Moore Life Ministries and Faith Life Church in Branson, Missouri and Sarasota, Florida (U.S.) prayed for increased blessings for Nigeria.

He also prayed God to bless and increase the government with wisdom to lead the country in the right way.

The cleric said that putting God first was the only way a nation would breakthrough during crisis.

He said that the Lord had revealed to him that the solution to the problems bedevilling the nation was for citizens to stop telling and encouraging lies.

“From the highest to the least Nigerians and as Christians, we should all stop telling lies. If we encourage lies, the society will be abused. If a nation wants to fight corruption, they should discourage lying.

“If I tell lies in the presence of my fellow pastors or my followers, I have established lying. There is no corruption outside lying.

“This is why the Holy Bible says Jesus is the way, the truth and the light. Whoever follows the footsteps of Jesus Christ does not tell lies,” he said.

According to him, if someone has no reason to tell lies, he or she cannot be corrupted.

“Lie is the mother of corruption”.

He said that God expected us to be faithful, and faithfulness entails steadfastness, trustworthiness, reliability, dependable and these all have to do with been truthful.

He said there was no truth aside God.

Moore advised Christians to denounce the devil, the author of confusion, who wanted the society, church and nations in disarray, disorganised and deserted.

In his speech, Andy Osakwe Senior Pastor, The Summit Bible Church, also urged Nigerians to desist from lying, as its consequences may cause harm.

Osakwe said that saying the truth had rewards and blessings, even if not immediate.