RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

U.S. cleric proffers solution to Nigeria’s problems

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

U.S. based preacher Keith Moore has advised Christians and Nigerians in general to shun lies and all forms of corrupt practices, for God to intervene and save the country from its prevailing challenges and other satanic devices.

Moore during his teachings at The Summit Bible Church Impartation Conference, in Abuja.
Moore during his teachings at The Summit Bible Church Impartation Conference, in Abuja.

Moore, a guest speaker at the Summit Bible Church Impartation Conference 2022, with the theme “Glory to Glory”, holding in Abuja, made the call in his teaching on Friday.

Recommended articles

The cleric, who is the Founder and President, Moore Life Ministries and Faith Life Church in Branson, Missouri and Sarasota, Florida (U.S.) prayed for increased blessings for Nigeria.

He also prayed God to bless and increase the government with wisdom to lead the country in the right way.

The cleric said that putting God first was the only way a nation would breakthrough during crisis.

He said that the Lord had revealed to him that the solution to the problems bedevilling the nation was for citizens to stop telling and encouraging lies.

“From the highest to the least Nigerians and as Christians, we should all stop telling lies. If we encourage lies, the society will be abused. If a nation wants to fight corruption, they should discourage lying.

“If I tell lies in the presence of my fellow pastors or my followers, I have established lying. There is no corruption outside lying.

“This is why the Holy Bible says Jesus is the way, the truth and the light. Whoever follows the footsteps of Jesus Christ does not tell lies,” he said.

According to him, if someone has no reason to tell lies, he or she cannot be corrupted.

“Lie is the mother of corruption”.

He said that God expected us to be faithful, and faithfulness entails steadfastness, trustworthiness, reliability, dependable and these all have to do with been truthful.

He said there was no truth aside God.

Moore advised Christians to denounce the devil, the author of confusion, who wanted the society, church and nations in disarray, disorganised and deserted.

In his speech, Andy Osakwe Senior Pastor, The Summit Bible Church, also urged Nigerians to desist from lying, as its consequences may cause harm.

Osakwe said that saying the truth had rewards and blessings, even if not immediate.

He said that in Nigeria and with the challenges faced, the truth and more prayers were rather needed for best results.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sallah: Police deploy officers to strategic, vulnerable areas in Lagos

Sallah: Police deploy officers to strategic, vulnerable areas in Lagos

NAHCON holds national prayer for Nigeria

NAHCON holds national prayer for Nigeria

Eid-el-Kabir: Pray for God’s intervention in nation’s economy –PDP

Eid-el-Kabir: Pray for God’s intervention in nation’s economy –PDP

U.S. cleric proffers solution to Nigeria’s problems

U.S. cleric proffers solution to Nigeria’s problems

Ondo Poly students protest alleged killing of colleague by Amotekun

Ondo Poly students protest alleged killing of colleague by Amotekun

Buhari receives update on Kuje prison attack, departs for Daura

Buhari receives update on Kuje prison attack, departs for Daura

NDLEA Apapa decorates E-Money as anti-drug war Patron

NDLEA Apapa decorates E-Money as anti-drug war Patron

CAN tells Christians to shun parties fielding same faith ticket

CAN tells Christians to shun parties fielding same faith ticket

Nigeria records second pilgrim death in Saudi Arabia

Nigeria records second pilgrim death in Saudi Arabia

Trending

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's convoy in Katsina

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's advance convoy in Katsina. (Premium Times)

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

10 Funny articles Asari Dokubo would write if he were a journalist

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Abba Kyari