UPDATE: 16 die, 83 injured in truck accident involving PDP supporters

Mr Peter Longsan, the FRSC Public Enlightenment Officer in Plateau, disclosed this in statement on Sunday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP supporters were returning from the party’s zonal rally held in Pankshin.

”It was a lone crash involving a truck conveying people from a political campaign rally of the PDP.

”99 people were involved, 16 people, mainly adult males were killed in the crash, while 83 sustained various degrees of injury.

”The unfortunate incident occurred as a result of excessive speeding and overloading, which led to the loss of control that resulted to the crash,” he said.

Longsan explained that the Pankshin Unit Command of the FRSC swiftly responded to the incident, and with the support of passersby and volunteers, moved the injured to hospitals at Panyam and Mangu town, where they are currently receiving treatment.

He added the bodies of the deceased persons were deposited at Mangu General Hospital, Panyam General Hospital, and Nissi Private Hospital, all in Mangu local government area.

Longsan advised motorists in the state to desist from speeding, overloading, dangerous overtaking and ensure that vehicles are used for the purpose it was designed for.