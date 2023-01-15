ADVERTISEMENT
UPDATE: 16 die, 83 injured in truck accident involving PDP supporters

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said 16 persons died and 83 sustained various degrees of injury in the truck accident involving PDP supporters in Plateau.

FRSC officials  at the scene of an accident
Mr Peter Longsan, the FRSC Public Enlightenment Officer in Plateau, disclosed this in statement on Sunday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP supporters were returning from the party’s zonal rally held in Pankshin.

”It was a lone crash involving a truck conveying people from a political campaign rally of the PDP.

”99 people were involved, 16 people, mainly adult males were killed in the crash, while 83 sustained various degrees of injury.

”The unfortunate incident occurred as a result of excessive speeding and overloading, which led to the loss of control that resulted to the crash,” he said.

Longsan explained that the Pankshin Unit Command of the FRSC swiftly responded to the incident, and with the support of passersby and volunteers, moved the injured to hospitals at Panyam and Mangu town, where they are currently receiving treatment.

He added the bodies of the deceased persons were deposited at Mangu General Hospital, Panyam General Hospital, and Nissi Private Hospital, all in Mangu local government area.

Longsan advised motorists in the state to desist from speeding, overloading, dangerous overtaking and ensure that vehicles are used for the purpose it was designed for.

He also called on motorists, particularly commercial drivers, to install speed limit devices on their vehicles to avert a similar accident.

UPDATE: 16 die, 83 injured in truck accident involving PDP supporters

