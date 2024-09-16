UNIPORT debunks reports of student deaths from alleged cult clash on campus

The university Spokesman, Dr Sam Kpenu, said this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday. Kpenu was reacting to an online video which claimed that some students of the university recently died during an inter-gang clash.

The spokesman who said that the said incident was a fight between students, expressed worries that it was misreported.

“We are aware of some inaccurate media reports suggesting that some students died during an incident on campus.

“Contrary to these claims, no student was killed or injured, it was a mere fight, it wasn’t a cult clash.

“The university management, the security unit, and the police were swift enough to intervene.

“The students involved in the fight have been apprehended, and are currently being detained and interrogated by the police,” he said.

He said it was unfair that the incident was misinterpreted by some sections of the media. Kpenu said that the university was strongly committed to the highest standards of professionalism in handling security matters.

“The university has zero tolerance for cultism, bullying, and any other violent or disruptive behaviour on campus.

