Union says no Nigerian casualty in latest S. Africa xenophobic attack

The President of Nigerian Union, South Africa (NUSA), Mr Adetola Olubajo, on Friday said no Nigerian was affected in the Wednesday xenophobic attack in Soweto, South Africa.

Olubajo said this in a message obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

He, however, said that three foreign nationals were killed in the mayhem that engulfed the city that day.

He said that there was no Nigerian casualty in latest mayhem unlike what it used to be before.

NAN reports that foreign businesses accused of selling cheap, fraudulent and expired goods, in Soweto, were attacked and shops looted as owners fled to safety during the attack.

Mayhem engulfed almost the whole of Soweto on Wednesday afternoon as residents went on the rampage and looted dozens of foreigners-owned shops around the township.

Looting of the shops occurred in Pimville, Mndeni, Chiawelo, Zola, Mofolo, Senoane, Naledi and in White City, where there were also fatalities.

Olubajo said: “It is quite unfortunate that it has claimed three lives. The locals were circulating text messages that all foreign shop owners in the area should pack and leave the vicinity.

“It was alleged that they are selling fake products but the same products were looted by the local dwellers.

“This is a pure act of criminality under the disguise of xenophobic attack.”

He, however, commended the swift intervention of security operatives which, he said, had greatly helped to avoid more casualties.

According to him, lives and property worth millions of dollars have been lost.

“Government and civil organisations should integrate these foreign nationals back to the communities.”

