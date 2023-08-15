ADVERTISEMENT
Aviation workers declares nationwide strike over poor wages

Ima Elijah

Is ₦30,000 as a sufficient wage for aviation security personnel in the context of today's Nigeria.

Aviation workers are embarking on strike [Punch]
Aviation workers are embarking on strike [Punch]

This was disclosed through an official circular dispatched to several prominent authorities, including the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Commissioner of Police at the Airports Command, the Airport Commandant, and the Director of the Department of State Security (DSS) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

The circular, bearing the signature of Comrade Ocheme Aba, NUATE's General Secretary, expressed profound concern over the meager wages received by AVSEC graduates. Shockingly, these dedicated personnel are reportedly compensated with a meager monthly sum of ₦30,000.

Aba conveyed the union's frustration over the unproductive negotiations that have been held in the past to address this critical issue. Despite all previous attempts to secure better remuneration for their members, these endeavors have consistently fallen short.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Comrade Aba questioned the rationale behind designating ₦30,000 as a sufficient wage for aviation security personnel in the context of today's Nigeria. He called for a reconsideration of these wage policies to reflect the current economic landscape and the pivotal role these workers play in ensuring the safety and efficiency of the aviation sector.

It is noteworthy that ₦30,000 is the minimum wage set in Nigeria. Find out Nigeria's rank on the list of African countries with the lowest minimum wage.

