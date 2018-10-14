Pulse.ng logo
Union donates 64 bags of rice to unpaid workers in Oyo

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 64 bags of rice was donated to unpaid workers of Emmanuel Alayande College of Education (EACOED) in Oyo.

play From Right is Mr Nureni Oladeji, COEASU Chairman, Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo, handing over bags of rice to Mr Segun Oyewunmi, COEASU Chairman, Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo, as a show of compassion to their unpaid members. (NAN Photos)

The Federal College of Education Staff Union (COEASU) of Federal College of Education (Special), FCE, Oyo, in a rare show of solidarity and compassion donated 64 bags of rice to unpaid workers of a sister chapter.

NAN reports that EACOED is one of the six state-owned tertiary institutions in Oyo State, whose workers had been grappling with irregular and fractional salary for more than two years.

Mr Nureni Oladeji, COEASU Chairman, FCE, sympathised with the unpaid workers of EACOED, over the hardship faced as a result of the unpaid salary arrears.

Oladeji appealed to the state government to promptly defray the accumulated arrears of 16 months to the workers so as to alleviate their sufferings.

In his reaction, Mr Segun Oyewunmi, COEASU Chairman, EACOED thanked the FCE Chapter, on behalf of their members.

He appealed to the state government to live up to workers expectations of receiving their unpaid 16 months salary arrears and the payment of full salaries as at when due.

NAN reports that the beneficiaries in their separate remarks, expressed appreciation to the FCE Chapter, for their compassion and the relief package.

They said that the situation had impoverished most of them and exposed them to different forms of hardship, saying members find it difficult to feed, sustain their health and pay children school fees.

