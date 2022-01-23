RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNIMAID has highest number of students in Nigeria, safe for learning - VC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, says Borno, particularly the state capital, Maiduguri is safe for learning.

Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri.
Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri.

The vice chancellor made this known when he featured on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

Shugaba advised prospective students not to entertain fears, saying the security situation in the state had improved significantly.

He said, while there was no doubt that Borno was badly hit by insurgent activities in the wake of it, normalcy had returned to a large extent.

He commended the Federal Government, security agencies and other stakeholders, who worked tirelessly to ensure that Borno, particularly Maiduguri, experienced peace once again.

“I know we have had our share of challenges as a state but the security situation has improved tremendously.

“With our resilience, our school now records the highest number of students in Nigeria and in view of that we have worked significantly on our infrastructure to accommodate the number.

“For instance we have put up mega halls with 500 to 700 students capacity,” he said.

The vice chancellor further disclosed that the school’s 2022 budget had allocations for expansion of classrooms, laboratories among others.

He added that digitisation process had equally commenced in line with the new normal occasioned by COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to him, students have started receiving lectures through zoom and other online platforms.

The vice chancellor commended the Federal Government and individuals for various interventions that would enable UNIMAID establish a befitting Information Communication Technology(ICT) unit.

