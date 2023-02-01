Unilorin engages Chinese embassy on metro railway transportation

He explained that thousands of staff and students of the university are commuting to and fro, adding that the transportation of such large numbers can be challenging.

He added that the metro railway train will be specifically designed to run in the institution and the other metropolitan city.

According to him, exploring the plan for possible railway metro transportation had been in the process for years, and Unilorin is also working on getting electricity buses to address the transportation problem.

Egbewole believed that this is a market that can be tapped, and that with this development, it will ease the movement of students and staff to the university environment.

The vice chancellor who was appointed 109 days ago as the 11th VC of Unilorin, disclosed that N500 million was released to the institution by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund) for the construction of hostels for the students.

He explained that the Memorandum of Understanding was signed with some foreign universities to further improve learning and research in the institution.

While promising to turn the institution into a Smart University, the vice chancellor noted that Unilorin is partnering with industries on turning academic research to industrial use.

“We are remodeling the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to ensure ventures are run like a business.