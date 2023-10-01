ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNILAG shifts resumption date for students

News Agency Of Nigeria

The shift in date is to allow for the completion of renovation works in all the halls of residence and the classrooms.

UNILAG
UNILAG

Recommended articles

The new date is contained in a statement by Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, Head, Communication Unit of the institution, issued to newsmen on Saturday night in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university had earlier scheduled its resumption for the session for both the new and returning students for Oct. 3.

According to the statement, the shift in date is to allow for the completion of renovation works in all the halls of residence and the classrooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, it said, was being done in a bid to create a more conducive teaching and learning environment.

“Management of the University of Lagos wishes to announce that Monday, Oct. 30, has now been fixed as the official commencement date for academic activities for the 2023/2024 academic session.

“Students, both newly admitted and returning, parents, guardians and the general public are to take note,” Alaga-Ibraheem stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's everything Tinubu said during his Indepence Day address to Nigerians

Here's everything Tinubu said during his Indepence Day address to Nigerians

Wike seeks dialogue with herdsmen, puts okada ban on hold in FCT

Wike seeks dialogue with herdsmen, puts okada ban on hold in FCT

How Nigerians should mark 63rd Independence anniversary — NLC president

How Nigerians should mark 63rd Independence anniversary — NLC president

FG begins probe of Abuja hospital over 'refusal' to treat one-chance victim

FG begins probe of Abuja hospital over 'refusal' to treat one-chance victim

Wike promises to deliver some FCT road projects in 8 months

Wike promises to deliver some FCT road projects in 8 months

Ogun tribunal affirms Gov Abiodun’s election, dismisses Adebutu's petition

Ogun tribunal affirms Gov Abiodun’s election, dismisses Adebutu's petition

Troops kill 4 IPOB/ESN members in Anambra, recover arm

Troops kill 4 IPOB/ESN members in Anambra, recover arm

Pope Francis decorates president Nigerian publishers association

Pope Francis decorates president Nigerian publishers association

UNILAG shifts resumption date for students

UNILAG shifts resumption date for students

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Supreme Court on fire [Legit.ng]

BREAKING: Supreme Court building engulfed in flames

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'